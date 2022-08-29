(The Center Square) – The King County Sheriff’s Office could implement body cameras and co-response support with $2 million in proposed federal funding.
Washington State Congresswoman Kim Schrier discussed the implementation of body cameras and increasing funds for co-response support with King County officials and law enforcement last Friday.
“Our police officers and law enforcement officers need to have the tools they need in order to police, keep our communities safe and make sure we get the right resources at the right time,” Schrier said in a press conference in the City of Sammamish.
Currently, KCSO has no body cameras deployed. If the $2 million in federal funds is passed through, an estimated 600 patrol officers would wear the cameras, according to King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall. She said the implementation of the body cameras would be gradual, with the devices being established one precinct at a time.
"Everyone here today sees the cost to acquire, deploy and support this proven tool as one of the best investments the sheriff's office and King County can make in enhancing public trust," Cole-Tindall said.
In neighboring Snohomish County, County Executive Dave Somers announced a proposal for the county council for the purchase of 340 body worn cameras for Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Detectives.
As for co-response support, county officials at last Friday’s press conference emphasized the success the system can bring to policing. The co-responder model involves behavioral health professionals in the field alongside law enforcement. By having behavioral health professionals out to speak with people in crisis, the county believes it helps connect them to the resources they need, rather than being sent to jail.
Burien Police Chief and KCSO Major Ted Boe spoke on how having the co-response support helps officers with people in crisis.
“The addition of mental health professionals not only makes our police officers better, but it makes us better able to respond to our community,” Boe said.
Schrier said she hopes to have the $2 million in federal funds secured by Sept. 30. The funding has to first be passed by the House.