(The Center Square) – Legislation that would add to the cost of purchasing certain wireless devices in order to fund efforts to achieve “digital equity” in Washington state has been introduced in the House of Representatives.
“There is levied and collected a tax on each retail sale in this state of a smart wireless device,” states House Bill 1793, introduced by Reps. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac, and April Berg, D-Mill Creek. “The amount of the tax is $2 for a device with a selling price of more than $250.”
The legislation defines smart devices as those “capable of wireless access to the internet. This includes, but is not limited to, smart phones, laptop computers, tablets, wearable devices, smart speakers, gaming consoles, smart gyms, and smart televisions.”
The average house in the U.S. has more than 20 connected devices, according to an August 2022 “Smart Home Market Report” by Plume IQ based on an analysis of 41 million homes and 1.8 billion connected devices.
The Center Square reached out to Gregerson and Berg for comment on HB 1793 but received no response.
Money collected from the tax would go into a digital equity planning grant program that is effective July 1.
If passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee, HB 1793 would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.
The proposed legislation is part of a broader effort on the part of state government to close the gap between the haves and the have-nots in terms of internet access and download speed.
Some in the Evergreen State struggle to get internet access.
A survey of more than 48,000 people found nearly 6% have no internet service, while some 40% have download speeds slower than 10 megabits per second.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, 25 megabits per second is the minimum download standard.
Legislation passed and signed into law last year ensures broadband infrastructure grants and loans, and also directs the Washington State Department of Commerce’s new State Broadband Office to promote the adoption of broadband to all households.
In October 2021, the Office of Digital Equity was launched by the Commerce Department.