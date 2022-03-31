(The Center Square) – To many landlords in Washington state still feeling the effects of two years of pandemic on their industry, any increase in property taxes creates a potential PR problem. It can be a delicate balancing act to cover property taxes while factoring that increase into the cost of providing housing without upsetting people in the community.
This year, property tax bills in King County jumped from between 1.5% to 15%, depending on the location - with the first half of the year's property taxes due at the end of April.
In Pierce County, some 180,000 owners of residential or commercial land will be paying a total of $1.76 billion in property taxes this year. That’s a 5.3% increase over last year, per the Pierce County Assessor-Treasurer’s Office.
The recently concluded legislative session concluded with no property tax relief.
“We find it really interesting that there was a lack of property tax relief at the state level,” said Jim Henderson, a lobbyist with the Rental Housing Association of Washington that represents some 5,000 independent rental owners, managers, investors, and vendor members across the state.
State Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, was angry no property tax relief passed the legislature this year.
Wilson, who during session proposed a tax relief bill that would exempt the first $250,000 of a primary residence from the state property tax, blamed the Democratic majority for not passing a property tax cut at a time when state coffers are full.
“It’s inexcusable to have that kind of excess revenue and still fail to return meaningful and substantial tax relief to the people of Washington – particularly with record gas prices and inflation at a 40-year high,” Wilson said in an email to The Center Square. “The majority Democrats acted like all of those billions of surplus dollars were theirs, and blocked every one of our efforts to let families keep more of their own money.”
She continued to blast the inaction of the majority party.
“They complain about regressive taxes yet repeatedly ignored the opportunity to turn part of the surplus into permanent property-tax relief, even though our bill would have been most beneficial to the owners of lower-valued homes,” Wilson said. “We could and should have done better, but the Democrats’ priorities were completely misplaced.”
For his part, Henderson was not surprised there was no property tax cut from the state, noting property taxes are a local issue.
“This is how counties balance their budgets,” he said.
In Washington, property taxes are based on the assessed values from the previous year. A property owners’ tax bill is determined by the budget requests of the tax district and the assessed value of the property parcel.
“It’s a tough business to be in right now,” Henderson said of the rental industry, noting that inflation has caused material and labor costs to go up for landlords, assuming workers can be found amid the ongoing labor shortage.
That’s on top of challenges like state and local eviction moratoriums related to the pandemic, he said.
Washington’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium expired at the end of October 2021. Seattle’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium expired on Feb. 28.
Henderson also pointed to a law on the books in Seattle banning certain residential evictions during winter months.
Laws requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance costs for low-income tenants and the constant threat of rent control also impact the industry, he said.
Only 9 cents of every dollar is returned to rental owners as profit, Henderson explained, with the rest going to other costs to keep properties in good condition for tenants.
“There’s a misconception that landlords are keeping the money,” Henderson said.
Housing providers are struggling under the weight of the pandemic and pandemic-related regulations, he noted, adding counties need to do a better job of quickly providing rental assistance to those who need it.