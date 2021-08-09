(The Center Square) – Seattle progressives are gaining ground from the city's primary election, even unseating its top lawyer of 12 years.
Pete Holmes was elected Seattle city attorney in 2009, defeating opponent Tom Carr, who founded Seattle's Community Court. It offers repeat petty criminals access to treatment. Holmes, a former bankruptcy attorney, helped change state sentencing laws protecting immigrants from deportation and dismissing pending criminal cases for cannabis possession prior to its statewide legalization in 2012. He was a primary sponsor of Initiative 502 which set Washington up to legalize, regulate and tax cannabis three years into his first term.
During his time in office, Holmes expunged criminal cannabis possession charges and helped develop incarceration diversion programs for youth offenders. Later, he was a liaison between the city and the federal judge overseeing the Department of Justice consent decree at the Seattle Police Department, scrutinizing the department's policing practices.
Throughout the unrest last summer, Holmes declined to press charges against most of the racial justice protesters referred to his office by the SPD. In October, he told KUOW he decided not to pursue 143 out of the 261 misdemeanor cases on his desk.
Former public defender Nicole Thomas-Kennedy and attorney Ann Davison have run against Holmes, saying his actions against protesters went too far or not far enough.
Early election results on Tuesday gave Holmes a small lead in the three-way race. By Friday night, Holmes trailed the two with 31.9% of the vote. Thomas-Kennedy and Davison boasted 35.4% and 33.1% of the vote, respectively. He has since conceded the race for the nonpartisan office.
"After two decades of public service to Seattle – the last 12 as your City Attorney – it's time to acknowledge that my opponents will be advancing to the general election," Holmes said in a statement.
Davison, a neighborhood activist and arbitrator, unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor in 2020 and the Seattle City Council in 2019. She has promised to step up prosecution for repeat offenders in the city and lay down the law on protests. The Seattle Times editorial board endorsed Davison for city attorney this year.
Thomas-Kennedy has promised not to prosecute most misdemeanors and devote more financial resources to social services. She was endorsed by Seattle's leftwing alt-weekly, The Stranger.
"So much gratitude for everyone in Seattle who voted for abolition and especially to my people who made this happen practically overnight," Thomas-Kennedy tweeted over the weekend.
Holmes was endorsed by nine state lawmakers and former Washington Gov. Dan Evans, a Republican. His defeat this month underscores shifting sentiment in the city regarding protests on both sides and the limited power of campaign cash.
According to Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission records, Thomas-Kennedy brought in $115,747 this election cycle. By comparison, Holmes raised a total of $101,196 or around 13 times what Davison brought in—$23,994.
The two raised another $217,900 combined in democracy voucher money. Thomas-Kennedy led in that category by $102,950.
Thomas-Kennedy and Davison will advance to the general election on November 3. Their showings this month highlight how many fresh faces Seattle is poised to elect.
As of Friday, the race for Seattle City Council District 9 showed Sara Nelson, the co-owner of Fremont Brewery, and one-time Seattle mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver in the lead. The two were separated by just 1,419 votes and are likely to advance to the ballot in the fall. The race is seen as a referendum on defunding the SPD, with Nelson against the idea and Oliver for it.
In the meantime, progressive Seattle City Council President Lorena González has closed the gap between herself and her predecessor, Bruce Harrell. On Friday, she boasted 1.42% of the vote compared to Harrell's 34.98%.
As of Monday, 42.5% of ballots have been counted in the city's primary election. Results will be certified on Tuesday, August 17.