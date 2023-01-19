(The Center Square) – The Prison Policy Initiative has grown concerned about a movement by states to replace physical mail for inmates with scanned copies. The group claims that change strips away “one of the last bastions of communication that is not intercepted and monetized by private telecom companies.”
“I expect we’re going to see mail scanning increase exponentially,” Wanda Bertram, communication strategist for PPI, told The Center Square.
Her group found during research that mail scanning had been implemented at jails or prisons in at least 14 states within the past several years, and the list was growing.
“This is one of the rare issues where we go beyond research and do a little advocacy,” said Bertram of PPI’s work to stop the practice.
Prison administrators claim that scanning mail helps stem the flow of drugs and other contraband into facilities, but Bertram said there is no evidence to back up that claim.
She said, even if contraband occasionally enters prisons through the mail, the practice of scanning all mail senselessly punishes all incarcerated people and their families.
The nonprofit contends that denial of original mail harms prisoner and their families that are already in crisis.
“There are real, measurable consequences for mental health, behavior and even recidivism from this practice,” said Bertram.
She said the sentimentality of prisoners receiving handwritten letters, greeting cards and artwork is being denied by mail scanning, which is often performed by third-party vendors for profit. The scanned copies are often low-quality or incomplete, which reduces the potential positive impact of messages at a time when they are most needed, she said.
“Mail is often the least expensive and most used form of communication between incarcerated people and their loved ones,” said Bertram.
In 2021, Just Detention International wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland expressing outrage about plans to initiate a mail scanning pilot program in federal prisons.
“Banning physical mail harms the well-being of incarcerated people, while offering no meaningful benefits,” said the group that focuses on health and human rights. “Prisons and jails shouldn’t make families work even harder to maintain bonds.”
The Center Square reached out to the Washington Department of Corrections to see if mail scanning is being implemented or will be in the near future.
“At this time, DOC does not use scanning services for mail,” said Tobby Hatley, media relations manager for the agency, in an email. “However, we did move to copying mail that comes in that may have stains, questionable paper, or where items in the document violate DOC policies. This allows mail to still be given to the incarcerated individual in lieu of rejecting it outright.”
PPI has found, said Bertram, that some prisons pay a vendor to scan mail and even make copies of the envelope it arrived in.
Other facilities scan mail and upload it into a digital database, where it’s viewable on a tablet or a shared kiosk inside the prison.
Most states and vendors hold onto original letters and cards for a period of time — several states have a 45-day holding period, for example — but eventually the original documents are destroyed.
PPI put a human face on the issue by quoting what a prisoner in Florida said about scanning: “We are losing the visceral experience of touching a letter or smelling perfume on an envelope.”
In place of scanning, some facilities have initiated postcard-only policies that are also harmful because communication is restricted , said Bertram.
Also on the radar screen of PPI is a move by prisons and jails to replace in-person visits with video visitation only. Although it is more convenient for staff at the facilities not to have to deal with families, it is not good for the incarcerated, said Bertram.
Hatley said Washington DOC offers video visits in addition to regular and Extended Family Visit privileges.
The extended visit offers inmates the opportunity to spend time with immediate family members in a private housing unit for up to 48 hours.
“The visiting program is an important part of reentry and allows for in-person interaction between incarcerated individuals and their loved ones, helps maintain pro-social ties with family, friends, and other community members,” Hatley said.