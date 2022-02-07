(The Center Square) – Spokane County got some good news last week about the cost of building a firing range and law enforcement training center through partnership with Fairchild Air Force Base.
The facility that will sited in a vacant lot at 13033 Medical Lake Road was estimated last fall to cost more than $50 million, but that number has dropped to a little more than $40 million, said Todd Mielke, chief administrative officer for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
He told commissioners Mary Kuney, Josh Kerns and Al French at a Jan. 31 briefing that the lower estimate was attributable to a "re-crunching of numbers" and the supply chain crisis leveling out.
The small arms range that will be used by law enforcement and the military will be $30.1 million. The Air Force has agreed to pay $15.2 million in a 10-year lease agreement toward total capital costs.
The lease agreement won’t kick in until Fairchild occupies the space, said Mielke.
Per the agreement, the federal government will not have any ownership of the facility, Mielke said.
He said the county anticipates “more than enough” incoming revenue from real estate excise tax to cover debt service payments for the remainder of construction costs.
Beyond that, estimated expenses are $3.3 million for design-related services, $750,000 for furnishings, $2.9 million for other construction-related costs and $3.3 million for sales tax.
Mielke said the county was in discussions with the Air Force about getting air conditioning added onto the list of amenities for the indoor sector of the range.
Construction is expected to take 18 months. County officials would like to see the facility operational by Oct. 2023, one year after the initial planned opening.
According to county design reports, the small arms range features 21 50-meter lanes and classrooms, as well as on-site armory, offices and locker rooms. The site will provide a rappel tower and a “shoot house” for firearms simulations.
The other side of the facility will be used to train law enforcement officers and have classrooms, meeting space and administrative offices.
Environmental documents prepared by the county show there will be 15 employees from the sheriff’s office on site, while Fairchild will have about six. Additional people will be there as training takes place, with the highest anticipated occupancy expected at 225 people.