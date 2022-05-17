(The Center Square) – The Port of Seattle announced a commitment to work with cruise lines, Vancouver and Juneau to explore the feasibility of a cruise-led green corridor.
A green corridor is a maritime route where zero greenhouse gas emission solutions are demonstrated and supported. Green corridors create the technological, economic, and regulatory feasibility needed for zero greenhouse gas emission ships to succeed, according to a news release from the Port of Seattle.
The Port of Seattle, the City and Borough of Juneau and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority have begun working with cruise lines to explore the feasibility of a green corridor that could accelerate the deployment of zero greenhouse gas emission ships and operations between Alaska, British Columbia, and Washington. Nearly 300 ships leave Seattle for Alaska in a six-month cruise season. In total Alaska hosts more than 600 cruise sailings per year, per the statement.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Port of Seattle reported in 2019 that the cruise line business was beneficial to Seattle’s economy. The total economic impact of cruise ships to the state of Washington that year reportedly included an estimate of 5,500 jobs, $260.1 million in labor income, and $893.6 million in business output.
The announcement of the “First Mover Commitment” came on May 17.
“By exploring the development of a Green Corridor, we’re bringing resources and technological advancements to this region where commercially viable zero greenhouse gas emissions ships may sail that much sooner,” Port of Seattle Commissioner Fred Felleman said. “We’re not naïve about the challenges ahead. But we recognize the urgency to act as we transition to an inclusive blue economy that works for the climate, commerce, and communities alike.”
The cruise lines and industries that the Port of Seattle is seeking to include in the Carnival Corporation and its cruise brands, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and its cruise brands, Royal Caribbean Group including its brands and Cruise Lines International Association, the world’s largest cruise industry trade association.
“The cruise industry is committed to pursuing net-zero emissions by 2050. The First Mover Commitment in the Pacific Northwest is a demonstration of the collaboration and innovation needed between ports and the cruise industry to achieve our shared goals,” Kelly Craighead, president and CEO of Cruise Lines International Association said. “We appreciate the opportunity to be one of the first partners in this initiative and welcome all sectors of the maritime industry to join this important effort.”