(The Center Square) – The Port of Seattle filed a lawsuit against aerospace giant Boeing, demanding they pay a fair share in the cleanup of the Lower Duwamish Waterway.
The Seattle Port specifically demands in its lawsuit filed on Tuesday that the Arlington, Virginia-based company reimburse the port for response costs they paid over the last 22 years. Collectively, the amount that the port, the City of Seattle, King County and Boeing paid for response to the Lower Duwamish Waterway cleanup is over $60 million, according to the lawsuit. The Seattle Port has incurred approximately $15 million as its share of those costs.
King County taxpayers fund the port’s efforts to clean up the waterway. In the lawsuit, they ask for Boeing to pay its share so taxpayers are not responsible for the alleged pollution the company has caused.
“The port cannot accept an arrangement whereby local taxpayers would be stuck effectively subsidizing Boeing’s cleanup bill,” the Seattle Port wrote in the lawsuit. “Boeing has gleaned billions of dollars in profits over the past several decades partly through externalizing its waste disposal costs by dumping wastes into the Lower Duwamish River.”
Boeing argues it has worked to clean up the Duwamish River and that the Seattle Port itself is guilty of polluting.
“The Port of Seattle’s unilateral decision to file a lawsuit against Boeing risks upsetting years of good-faith negotiation and collaboration among a large number of public and private parties,” a Boeing spokesman said to The Center Square. “For over 20 years, Boeing has worked in close partnership with the Port of Seattle, King County, and the City of Seattle towards a full, sustainable cleanup of the Lower Duwamish Waterway. Throughout this period, Boeing’s work has included performing an early cleanup of a large area adjacent to its Plant 2 facility at a cost of over $120M. Boeing also has already restored over five acres of fish and wildlife habitat along the banks of the Duwamish.”
The company spokesman added that Boeing had accepted its assigned shares as part of an overall negotiated resolution of the superfund.
“We hope that, rather than resorting to litigation and press releases, the Port of Seattle will take appropriate responsibility for its past contributions to the contamination of the Duwamish and constructively support this important environmental cleanup,” the Boeing spokesman added.
The Seattle Port leases facilities to tenants to conduct cargo shipping and storage activities in the Lower Duwamish Waterway. The port argues that its operations are not comparable to those of Boeing because the aerospace company regularly releases large magnitudes of hazardous substances into the river.