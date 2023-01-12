(The Center Square) – The Port of Seattle Commission announced the election of the first person of color to serve as Commission President, Sam Cho.
Born in 1990, the 32-year-old Cho is not only the first person of color to serve as Commission President but also the youngest.
"To be honest, this is one of those bittersweet moments. Because on one hand, I am incredibly honored and proud to be the first person of color to hold the gavel as President of this institution," said Cho in a statement. "But bitter because it took so damn long – 111 years."
"For so many years, this seat of power was occupied by old white men who saw this as more of a retirement gig that an agent for change and empowerment," Cho continued. "But I can say definitely today, that we have turned a corner and that is no longer the status quo."
Commissioner Cho is tasked with executing on the port's capital improvement plan, as previously reported on by The Center Square.
Another first for the Port of Seattle, the $5.3 Billion multi-year capital improvement plan is the largest outlay in the port's history.
In his Tuesday statement, Cho called the Port of Seattle "the single largest cultivator of economic opportunity in our region."
As The Center Square previously reported, it is one of the largest in the public sector. In 2023 the port is projecting a $380.3 million net operating income on gross revenues of $953.7 million while only levying a tax of $82.7 million. A rate well below the $101.6 million levy they are entitled to under state law.
"I am honored and humbled to begin my term as Port of Seattle Commission President," said Commissioner Cho upon assuming the office of President.
"Thanks to the work of this Commission, the Port staff, major stakeholders, and everyday community members, we are making real progress on making your Port more efficient, sustainable, and a greater source of economic opportunity."