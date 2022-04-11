(The Center Square) – A recent poll done by the Seattle Metro Chamber shows that the public is frustrated with high taxes but is willing to spend tax dollars to address the biggest concerns of the city.
The survey of registered voters was conducted from March 13 to March 20 with 100 voters from each individual city council district totaling 700 total interviews. The results showed that Seattle voters have grown bleak towards the direction of the city and its quality of life.
The top issues of concern were homelessness followed by crime and public safety. Crime and public safety alone saw a 17 percent increase in top concerns since the last poll was completed in August, 2021.
When it comes to the issue of homelessness, 86 percent of voters preferred providing outreach and removing encampments as opposed to stopping all of the encampment sweeps.
The survey further asked voters questions of how to address homelessness with the results being a near-universal agreement that state and regional partnerships need to be expanded as well as having more investments in addressing issues underlying homelessness.
Andrew Thibault, senior principal at EMC Research, notes that 59 percent of voters believe taxes in Seattle are too high, yet 61 percent also agree that Seattle needs more money to address homelessness.
“The fact that people are frustrated about taxes doesn’t mean that Seattle stopped being progressive and they support investment in things that they believe will make a difference in the significant challenges they see facing the city,” Thibault said in a virtual press conference Monday.
The majority of voters who agreed that Seattle needs additional funds to address homelessness were Democrats, socialists, younger age groups, renters and those who have recently moved to the city.
Rachel Smith, the president and CEO of the Seattle Metro Chamber, says the results show Seattle residents are united on how to address these issues.
“I have a great deal of optimism because the voters have laid out a clear path.. .and really embraces an approach to solutions,” Smith said. “If we make the changes that we have seen outlined here...then we know that the voters, businesses and community at large are going to feel pretty good about that.”