(The Center Square) – A new KOMO News/Strategies 360 poll shows a majority of respondents opposed to the state’s new capital gains income tax, with an even greater majority opposed to the idea of a broader graduated income tax.
The poll asked respondents if they favored or opposed “Establishing a capital gains income tax, which creates a 7 percent tax on the sale or exchange of long-term capital assets such as stocks, bonds, business interests, or other investments and tangible assets.”
58% of likely voters said they were opposed to the capital gains income tax, while 29% said they favored it.
The poll also asked if respondents favored or opposed “Establishing a state income tax, which establishes between a 4.75 percent to 9.9 percent graduated tax on taxable income.”
75% of likely voters indicated they were opposed to an income tax, with 13% saying they favored an income tax.
KOMO News teamed up with Strategies 360, a nationally recognized public opinion research team, to conduct a survey of 500 registered voters in Washington between Sept. 22-26. The poll has a margin of error of 4.38%.
The fate of the capital gains income tax – passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee last year – is in the hands of the state Supreme Court, which is expected to rule on the tax’s constitutionality this winter.
On March 1, Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber ruled that the tax on capital gains was “properly characterized as an income tax…rather than as an excise tax as argued by the State” and thus struck it down, as the Washington State Constitution’s uniformity clause does not allow income to be taxed at different rates.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson then asked the state Supreme Court to take up the case on direct appeal, with the high court agreeing to do so.
The Governor’s Office didn’t put much stock in the poll, noting the capital gains income tax would only impact a small number of people.
“The capital gains excise tax applies to at most 0.2% of state residents in any given year and primarily benefits youth, families and education,” Inslee spokesperson Mike Faulk told The Center Square via email.
He was dismissive of any hypothetical state income tax.
“I’m not aware of any income tax proposals in Washington state,” he said.
Washington state does not have a general income tax, but some lawmakers would like to see that change.
Earlier this year, state Sen. Jaime Pedersen, D-Seattle, said he hoped the state Supreme Court would issue a ruling on the capital gains income tax that would allow the Legislature to pass a broad-based, graduated income tax.
“The next step was to do the capital gains tax, which is important – I mean, it’s not an insignificant amount of money – but the importance, in my opinion, is less about the dollars that it’s raising and more about the fact that the opponents are attacking it as an income tax, and that gives us a clean shot to go back to the Supreme Court and go back to the root of this entire problem,” Pedersen said at a 43rd District Democrats general meeting on March 15.
He went on to say, “We’ve got to figure out how to have an income tax in our state, in getting the state Supreme Court to say, ‘You are free legislature to do an income tax, or a capital gains tax, or wealth tax,' you know, any of these things, with a simple majority, is what we’ve been working on.”