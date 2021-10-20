(The Center Square) – New polling from the Northwest Progressive Institute (NPI) indicates that law-and-order-focused candidates Bruce Harrell and Ann Davison are leading for Seattle mayor and city attorney, respectively.
The poll shows 63-year-old Bruce Harrell, a former city council president, with a 16-point lead over Lorena González, 50, current city council president, in the Seattle mayoral race.
Harrell, who served a few days as interim mayor in 2017 after the resignation of Mayor Ed Murray, was preferred by 48 percent of the 617 likely voters, while 32 percent said they were voting for González. Eighteen percent said they were unsure who they would vote for.
Though both mayoral candidates are Democrats, Harrell is widely viewed as someone who would govern in a progressive manner without caving to extremists on issues such as defunding the police, a hot-button issue in a city facing a police staffing shortage even before COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Harrell has publicly bemoaned the city’s trajectory on challenges from neighborhood crime to division over policing and homelessness, vowing as mayor to remove homeless encampments from public property.
Seattle has seen a rash of business closures that threaten the city’s recovery from the pandemic, as well as violent crime and a sprawling homeless problem.
As businesses leave, residents follow. The Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) reports a 10.4 percent apartment vacancy rate, with downtown losing 1,594 apartment households in 2020.
The same organization sees some positive indicators like domestic visitors, foot traffic and hotel occupancy rates enjoying major increases. According to the DSA, domestic visitors have returned to 87 percent of pre-pandemic figures, foot traffic is back to 77 percent, Pike Place Market visitors are up to 86 percent and hotel occupancy rates have returned to percentages in the 70s.
For her part, González has said if elected mayor she will not clear homeless encampments.
Her plan involves building thousands more subsidized housing units, expanding social services for the homeless and creating new protections for renters in the form of rental assistance, limiting rent hikes and requiring landlords to provide several months’ notice before a rent increase.
This expansion of housing and services would be paid for by taxing big businesses, like Amazon, as well as the wealthy, González has said.
In the race for city attorney, Ann Davison has a commanding lead with 43 percent of voters supporting her, compared to Nicole Thomas-Kennedy’s 24 percent. Thirty percent of voters were still undecided.
Davison, 53, after losing a 2019 city council race, declared herself a Republican – although she claims to have voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election –, ran for lieutenant governor, and suggested abolishing the office to save money.
She has staked out a more law-and-order position in her run for city attorney, with her campaign blaming Seattle’s exodus of police officers at least partially on the adversarial relationship between the police department and city attorney’s office.
Thomas-Kennedy, 46, is running on an abolitionist platform that stresses restorative justice and alternatives to prison, as well as going after wage theft, corporate landlords, and oil companies.
In the city council Position 8 race, incumbent Teresa Mosqueda is in the lead with 39 percent, compared to challenger Kenneth Wilson’s 31 percent. Twenty-six percent of respondents remained undecided.
In the city council Position 9 contest, Sara Nelson was leading Nikkita Oliver, 41 percent to 37 percent. In this race, 21 percent of voters were unsure who they would be casting a ballot for.
Northwest Progressive Institute Executive Director Andrew Villeneuve pointed out the large number of undecided voters revealed by his organization’s polling and what that could mean.
“There are still significant percentages of undecided voters in this election,” he said. “It’s thus not a great time to draw a lot of conclusions, especially sweeping conclusions about anything.”
Seattle remains a decidedly progressive city, Villeneuve stressed.
“Seattle voters have a long, long, long track record of taxing themselves to pay for essential public services,” he said. “Seattle is a place where the commons is valued. People believe in pooling their resources to get things done.”
He also argued that there is “massive, enormous support in Seattle for taxing wealth and investing the revenue into essential public services that we need. ...We can see this is not only conceptually true via generic questions, but also true with respect to specific proposals, notably Teresa Mosqueda’s JumpStart revenue plan is supported by a supermajority of Seattle voters.”
The JumpStart Seattle plan, passed last year by the city council, has businesses with at least $7 million in overall payroll pay a tax on high salaries, starting at $150,000. The percentage paid out increases as salaries go higher.
A NPI poll found that 67 percent of Seattle voters support JumpStart, while 27 percent oppose it and 6 percent are unsure.