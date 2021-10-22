(The Center Square) – The four People First Bellingham initiatives on the Nov. 2 General Election ballot in Bellingham, Washington, aren’t getting much love.
The four measures addressing social justice issues have garnered largely bipartisan opposition mostly on the grounds that if passed they would engender significant unintended legal, financial, and administrative consequences for Bellingham, community members, and local businesses.
The generally progressive Bellingham City Council voted 6-0 on Oct. 11 to formally oppose the four initiatives.
“We’d much rather that people vote ‘no’ so we can get these right,” City Councilmember Michael Lilliquist told KING 5.
He went on to note, “Some of these, if passed, if no one challenges them, maybe they won’t cause too much harm. Others, I’m afraid, will be more disastrous because of the way they were written.”
The initiatives would become law 10 days after being approved, leaving little time to make any changes.
Initiative 1 would expand tenants’ rights in the form of up to 90 days’ notice for any evictions and the provision of rental relocation assistance. Initiative 2 would prohibit Bellingham from acquiring or using facial recognition technology. Initiative 3 would prohibit any person who receives city funds from using those funds to discourage unionization efforts. Initiative 4, which seems to be drawing the most blowback, would require certain employers to pay their employees a hazard pay supplement of $4 per hour during a declared state of emergency.
Conservative and pro-business organizations have made known their opposition to the four initiatives, but so have a wide swath of stakeholders.
Key findings of a policy note on Initiative 1 by the Washington Policy Center (WPC) found the questionable legality of said initiative would create a legal risk to Bellingham. WPC also pointed out studies show rent control measures distort the market and reduce affordable housing opportunities.
WPC’s analysis of Initiative 4 found it would increase costs and reduce available hours for employees to work.
“The requirements placed on employees and employers by Initiative 4 would cost both the employees and employers more money, destroy jobs and create an uncompetitive job market in Bellingham that would slow economic growth in the region,” WPC’s policy note states.
“Passing this initiative would give the City of Bellingham enormous authority over the day-to-day business operations of local employers,” Barbara Chase, executive director of the Whatcom Business Alliance, said last month. “Placing oppressive requirements on employers to provide two weeks’ notice on scheduling in an era where state and local government shut down businesses without a moment’s notice is unfathomable. In the long run — and perhaps even in the short run — this initiative will only result in fewer opportunities for hourly workers as businesses leave Bellingham — or invest in technology, rather than employees.”
The Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce and the many businesses it represents are urging a “no” vote on Initiative 4 as well.
The co-owner of Whatcom County’s only comic book store, Django Bohren, echoed the sentiments of the Bellingham City Council in expressing some trepidation about the four measures.
“For my money, these initiatives have a lot of good ideas, but also a lot of ideas that would be super hard on businesses and landlords who are working with their staff and renters in good faith already,” the proprietor of The Comics Place said in a post on his Facebook page. “And I hope I’m not the first to tell you that small businesses are working VERY hard just to make it day-to-day right now. Very. Hard.”
The four initiatives have drawn some local support. Whatcom Democrats and the Riveters Collective have given their endorsements.