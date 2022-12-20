(The Center Square) — The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force will lose four Washington State Police detectives at the end of this year, but there are things citizens can do to decrease the possibility of having a vehicle stolen.
Motor vehicle thefts in Washington increased 24% from 2020 to 2021, according to data from the Washington Crime Reports for those years. Just over 1,200 arrests were made in the more than 35,000 incidents of theft in 2021.
Next year due to reprioritization of resources, four WSP detectives currently assigned to the task force will be withdrawn, three by reassignment and one due to retirement.
Over the last five years, the four had recovered a combined 921 vehicles totaling more than $13 million in value and made 241 arrests, according to WSP Director of Communications Chris Loftis.
Asked whether the cuts would be temporary or permanent, Loftis told The Center Square that the reallocation of officers away from the task force would likely last for some time.
“We are hopeful we will be able to return to deploying personnel to the task force someday but have no schedule or specific benchmarks for doing so,” Loftis said via email. “The reality is the trends for increasing violent crime are years-long just as the trends for our increasing personnel vacancy rates. I would imagine we will be in a years-long time of adjustment and altered deployment.”
Sergeant Darren Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said their lack of resources made the task force a valued resource.
"We don’t have enough people to follow up on property crimes. We have violent assaults and murders that we have to investigate, that take priority over someone’s car getting stolen. So, having somebody, or a whole unit, to go after these guys that are stealing cars over and over again, the prolific car thieves, it’s extremely beneficial," Moss said according to a FOX 13 report.
For now, there are things citizens can do to reduce the possibility of having their auto stolen, Loftis said. He gave these tips:
- Park in well-lit areas. Make sure you can see your car as you leave and approach it. If the vehicle is hidden, so are the thieves.
- Trust your instincts. If the situation doesn’t feel right, find another place to park.
- Close car windows and lock doors. Many auto thefts are crimes of opportunity.
- Don’t leave valuables in the car, especially where they are visible. When valuable items are in plain sight, it adds to the incentive for a break in.
- Don’t hide a key in your car. Thieves know where to look for them.
- Use available technologies, such as anti-theft, tracking and immobilizing systems. They really work!
- Keep an eye out for your neighborhood. If you see something, say something.
“Car thieves are responsible for car theft, not car owners,” Loftis said, “But car owners can make a difference in the trends by not making it easy for the thieves to do their dirty work.”
Brett Davis contributed to this report.