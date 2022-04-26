(The Center Square) – What was supposed to be a 30 minute discussion by the Seattle City Council escalated into nearly an hour-long debate Tuesday as councilmembers and Seattle Police Department (SPD) representatives addressed the growing problem with police staff shortages.
Greg Doss, an analyst for the Council Central Staff, opened the presentation to the Public Safety and Human Services Committee with statistics from the 2022 Q1 Sworn Staffing Report that showed how staffing numbers amongst SPD looked from January through March.
Doss showed that 43 officers have separated from SPD through March while only 13 new officers having been hired. Those 13 hires are far below the SPD projected hiring number of 125 hires for the entire year. These statistics made it clear to Doss that the actual numbers between January and March “are not looking very good.”
Through the first quarter alone, SPD had 19 more officer separations than expected. SPD has now revised its expected numbers with 98 projected hires by the end of the year and 113 separations. If these numbers pan out, it would produce $4.1 million to $4.5 million in salary savings for 2022, until overtime is factored in.
Officers from various beats have been transferred to regular patrol duties. This includes officers of the Community Response Group (CRG). SPD Chief Adrian Diaz said the reason why is that “there were several precincts that were really understaffed and by putting them back into patrol, it moves up their staffing level.”
Diaz added that “99.7% of all of [SPD’s] shifts are being augmented right now,” which means they are working some level of overtime. The CRG usually works on various operations including addressing gun violence, shots fired, events that could lead to violence. With Diaz moving officers to patrol, 911 call responses have become the evident priority of SPD.
“We’ve had to move several of the detectives out of their units and put them back into patrol because [for example,] if we don’t have an officer to respond to sexual assault, we’re never going to have the follow-up to be able to investigate it,” Diaz said.
Diaz stressed that the 99.7% of officers who are working overtime are dealing with stress and internal trauma, which causes officers to transfer out of SPD and response times to 911 calls to increase.
“No matter what, officers are having to work overtime just to handle the bare minimum...what this is going to do is create wear and tear on our officers, it creates a whole host of not being able to deal with out own internal trauma because we’re constantly going from call to call to call,” Diaz said. “Our priority one call response time has gone up, as well as our priority two calls have actually exceeded over 30 minutes and our priority three calls are almost over an hour. So even when people do need 911 services, we’re not able to respond in an adequate amount of time.”
Councilmember Alex Pederson said in the meeting that he was “very alarmed at the reduction of the number of officers, as well as difficulty in hiring new ones.” Pederson added that he’s waiting for additional analysts from SPD on what kind of calls they receive that could be potentially responded to by alternatives to sworn officers.
Councilmember Sara Nelson brought up her resolution to deal with the SPD staffing issue. Her resolution states the council will show support for some sort of staffing incentive program. It also states the council’s intent to lift the proviso that was imposed last year on benefits and savings for the SPD and instead use it to fund staffing incentives. Finally, it states council’s intention to approve whatever programs are needed to “sweeten the deals so that [SPD] can pull recruits and to begin the six month long process that it takes from application to actually getting hired by the police department.”
According to Nelson, every city except for Spokane in the Washington region has some sort of staffing incentive program.
“I am calling for in this resolution not for new money, but to use money already in SPD’s 2022 budget for some sort of staffing incentive program,” Nelson said. “This is low hanging fruit in order to put more officers on the street to fight, prevent and investigate crime.”