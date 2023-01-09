(The Center Square) – The Pierce County Council will vote to approve $194,000 in grants for 11 recipients of the Historic Preservation Grant Program.
The Pierce County Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission evaluated 11 grant applications that totaled $219,000 in requested funds. Following three public meetings last fall, the commission appropriated $194,000 for the 11 applicants through funds from Fund 188 Historic Preservation.
The program is funded by the county’s $1 portion of the $5 per instrument surcharge made by the county auditor through a law from the Revised Code of Washington. Accepted projects are intended to help promote historic preservation throughout Pierce County.
The surcharge for the preservation of historical documents is $5 for each document recorded in addition to any other charge authorized by law. Out of the $5 surcharge, $1 has to be used “at the discretion of the county commissioners to promote historical preservation or historical programs, which may include preservation of historic documents,” according to the law.
There are two categories of preservation in the 2023 grant cycle: building grants, which go towards the restoration or rehabilitation of local, state and national register-listed buildings or structures; and non-building grants, which document and preserve photographs, historic markers, history research and public events.
The maximum award that can be given through building grants is $35,000. For non-building grants, the maximum award that can be given is $15,000.
Three of the accepted grant recipients could receive the maximum $35,000 for building grants if the county council passes the resolution. That includes the Key Peninsula Historical Society, Longbranch Improvement Club and Lakewold Gardens.
The Pierce County Council will vote to approve the 2023 Pierce County Historic Preservation Grant Fund disbursement during its council meeting on Jan. 10.