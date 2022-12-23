(The Center Square) – Pierce County residents will see a 3% increase in their sewer rates starting next year.
In 2023, single-family customers will pay $59.06, multi-family customers will pay $51.59 per unit monthly and businesses customers will pay a basic service charge of $17.67 each month according to the county.
Throughout the Cascadia service area, single-family residential customers will pay $65.17 a month, multi-family customers will pay $57.39 per unit monthly and businesses will pay a basic service charge of $8.77 each month.
By comparison, neighboring King County’s monthly sewer charge for treatment and conveyance are set at $49.27 for a single-family household.
With the rate increase, county officials estimate the revenue from sewer usage to amount to $7.2 million in 2023.
The County’s Sewer Division of Planning and Public Works provides sanitary sewer services to approximately 314,000 people through approximately 68,000 residential and commercial accounts in unincorporated Pierce County, Lakewood, University Place, DuPont, Edgewood, Milton, Steilacoom, and portions of the cities of Tacoma and Fife. Pierce County Planning and Public Works also maintains approximately 715 miles of pipeline, 770 residential grinder pump stations and 100 lift stations.
Due to increasing costs for maintenance, regulatory requirements, and demands for services in Pierce County, county officials passed the 3% rate increase to keep funds available. Funds will also cover operational costs for regulatory compliance permits through the Washington state Department of Ecology.
Pierce County’s Sewer Division of Planning and Public Works has identified $75 million in needed funds through the next biennium for its capital program to take care of aging infrastructure, capacity improvements and environmental preservation.