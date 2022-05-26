(The Center Square) – The Pierce County Council approved the distribution of $20.2 million to organizations that offer mental health treatments and programs focused on substance abuse.
The funds come from the newly collected behavioral health and therapeutic courts tax. This tax was implemented in the summer of 2021 and collects one tenth of 1% of sales tax, or one cent for every 10 dollars spent.
Tacoma is the one exception to the tax, because the city has its own one tenth of 1% sales tax that it collects for city programs.
“Historically as government, we have allowed things to get to a point of crisis before trying to help,” Pierce County Councilmember Jani Hitchen said in a statement. “These expenditures support programs aimed at helping people before they hit crisis levels, reducing more severe and life-threatening outcomes for some of our residents.”
In the council meeting Tuesday, Councilmember Marty Campbell stressed the of the expenditure, especially for children.
“I could sit here and probably horrify you with the incidents that have happened in my district [District 5] in the last five days around youth mental health . . . six youth are injured or dead in my district probably going back to mental health,” Campbell said in the meeting. “I will each week remind you how many more people under these categories have died on our watch. We need to move forward on this, these kids need it today.”
The funding period runs from July 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2023. In total, 29 organizations were approved of receiving some of the funds. A couple of those organizations specialized in youth mental health are receiving a share of the $20.2 million.
The Lakewood Youth Wellness Project will receive $181,976. Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital’s YES program will receive $1,407,528. Comprehensive Life Resources’ School Connect program will receive $1,773,833.
Currently, the behavioral health and therapeutic courts sales tax collection is “coming in at over $1 million per month [approximately $1.4 to $1.7 million],” according to an email from Pierce County to The Center Square.
The county expects that the tax will bring in an estimated $28 million over a two-year period.
The overall funding proposals that council voted in favor of include services to “youth and LGBTQ youth, families, veterans, those that are justice-involved and programs that are culturally responsive. It also helps pay for behavioral health co-responders to accompany Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies on behavioral health related calls,” according to Pierce County’s statement.
The resolution passed in the Pierce County Council on a 5-2 vote.
Councilmembers Dave Morell and Amy Cruver voted against the recommendation of funds distributions. Morell’s reasoning for why he was against the resolution was because it hinders the integrity of the system put in place.
“Is it the right thing to go against a system that we have set up to pull the council back . . . it’s not the agencies making the request, it’s the integrity of the system we have set up, that’s what I’m in favor of,” Morell said in the meeting. “I will vote against this amendment to protect the integrity of the system.”
Council also directed the Human Services Department to consult with the Behavioral Health Advisory Board to establish an appeals and secondary consideration policy before future funding considerations are made.