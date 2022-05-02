(The Center Square) – Pierce County, Washington's newly established mental health court is accepting referrals for individuals with mental health disorders who have committed qualifying offenses.
The MHC was created in partnership with Pierce County Alliance, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Department of Assigned Counsel, Pierce County District Court Probation Office and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
This partnership is supposed to help individuals “suffering from a mood or thought disorder who are charged with a qualifying misdemeanor/gross misdemeanor offense are eligible for the MHC program,” per a newsletter from Pierce County.
The MHC comes as a result of the County’s goal to dedicate more funds towards behavioral health resources. In the biennial budget for 2022 and 2023, the Pierce County Council announced $650,000 in new funds to the District Court to create a mental health court aimed at “keeping people out of jail and offering support and accountability to help them find stability.”
Pierce County Council Chair Derek Young said that this is only one item of the biennial budget to fund behavioral health resources.
“Over [2022-2023], nearly $28 million is available to connect people in crisis with resources,” Young said in the biennial budget. “This includes increasing the number of dedicated behavioral health professionals partnered with law enforcement to respond to non-criminal calls to 911.”
The MHC alone plans to “operate with the specific objective of reducing recidivism by implementing evidence-based practices in evaluation, treatment, support, and compliance monitoring for participants whose mental health has influenced their crimes,” per the Pierce County newsletter.
Anyone charged with a misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor and who also suffers from mood or thought disorders, can be referred into the program.
“Pierce County District Court is excited to work together with the members of our MHC team to offer this alternative problem-solving court. We know from experience that the members of our community who suffer from mental illness will benefit from this structured path away from criminality. We are reforming our criminal justice system for the better,” said Pierce County District Court Judge Kevin McCann.
The MHC now joins a number of therapeutic courts in Pierce County including a felony drug court, a family recovery court and a felony mental health court.