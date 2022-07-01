(The Center Square) – Residential property values in Pierce County, Washington, are up 19% compared to a 16% increase in 2021.
“Home values in all parts of our county continue to increase dramatically, typically by a startling countywide average of around $80,000 each in the past year,” Pierce County Assessor Mike Lonergan said in a statement.
The city that saw the biggest change in residential property value based on percentage was Carbonado, near Mount Rainier National Park, which saw a 25.2% increase from an average value of $337,963 to $423,258.
The Gig Harbor Peninsula saw the biggest price change in value with a $170,475 jump from the year prior. Now the average property value there is set at $865,753.
While all cities within Pierce County are experiencing increases in value, there are significant variances. For instance, Tacoma saw an increase of 18.4% or $77,000, which is near the county average. “By contrast, Edgewood’s increase was the lowest at 12.9% or $69,000, for an average 2022 residential value of $604,000,” Lonergan said.
Lonergan stressed that a large increase in value does not mean a large tax increase. This is because of Washington State legal limitations.
“When values are rising, the legal limits on each taxing district will reduce their tax rates per thousand dollars of value,” Lonergan explained. “Your property tax in 2023 will be the new 2022 value multiplied by the combined tax rates of your school district, city, fire district and so forth, added to the statewide school levy that everyone pays. So a lot depends on public votes in your local districts, such as levy lid lifts and bond issues.”
Pierce County isn't the only Washington county seeing property values rise. Snohomish County’s assessor, Linda Hjelle, reported in mid-June that the assessed valuations for 2023 averaged a 28% increase throughout the county.
Hjelle’s report of the 28% increase in property value prompted the City of Snohomish to put out a statement assuring residents that their property taxes will not be affected.
“Rising property values do not necessarily increase local taxes. In Snohomish County, all taxing districts’ budgets, including the City of Snohomish, are limited by how much their budgets can increase yearly,” Snohomish City Administrator Heather Thomas said in a statement.
And King County is seeing values skyrocket as well. In May 2022, King County Assessor John Wilson described the spike in property values as “unprecedented,” after property values in Seattle saw an average increase of 19.42%. Wilson reported an increase as high as 52.3% in the North Sammamish Plateau.