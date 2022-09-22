(The Center Square) – The Pierce County Human Services Department is awarding over $17 million to boost the number of affordable housing throughout the county.
The Pierce County Council approved over $12 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to increase affordable housing production. The remaining $5 million in funds come from other sources, including the Federal U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HOME dollars, local 1406 affordable housing sales tax and local affordable housing document recording fees.
The $17 million in funds will result in 335 new units of affordable housing and the preservation of 17 existing units.
According to Pierce County, there are currently 2,500 affordable housing units in development countywide. This past spring, Pierce County received funding requests totaling approximately $29 million for 846 units. Nine new projects from across the county were selected for funding from the county. The projects offer low-income housing to families, homeless people, seniors, veterans and adults with developmental disabilities.
The County said six projects were recommended for the waitlist, which could bring in another 454 affordable units to the county.
“These awards represent a growing awareness that our county is woefully short on affordable housing,” Heather Moss, Pierce County Human Services director said in a statement. “The developer community is rising to the challenge of creating more affordable housing when they see opportunities to take advantage of public funding necessary to make these projects viable.”
Mercy Housing Northwest received the largest amount of funding for $4.8 million to construct 70 units to house 14 homeless people, according to Pierce County.
The Low Income Housing Institute will house the highest number of homeless people out of the award recipients. The institute’s construction of the Lincoln District will see 38 homeless people housed with the County’s $2.5 million award.
The county says there are an estimated 4,300 homeless people in the county as of July 2022. Not counting units in development, there are 1,300 emergency shelter beds and 30 safe parking units across the county, leaving about 2,970 people without shelter each night.