(The Center Square) – With the growing number of car thefts in Pierce County, the Sheriff’s Department may look to high-tech cameras.
The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force reported that about 43 cars were stolen in Pierce County during the Fourth of July weekend alone. In general, the number of stolen cars in the county is up about 150% from 2021, according to Sergeant Darren Moss.
In a Pierce County Council Public Safety Committee meeting on Monday, members of the board listened in on the pitch to turn to “Flock Safety” to relieve the rates of car thefts. Flock Safety is a public safety operating system that uses cameras to identify crime evidence in the case of car thefts. The cameras can track license plates, car models and color of vehicles.
Hector Soliman-Valdez, the senior customer success manager at Flock Safety presented how effective the camera system the company produces. Soliman-Valdez stressed that the cameras do not track facial features as well as footage taken is automatically deleted after 30 days.
“Our cameras are not tied to [Department of Motor Vehicles] records . . . they are tied simply to vehicles and their license plates,” Soliman-Valdez said in the committee meeting.
Flock Safety works as a subscription service at a cost of $2,500 per camera, per year.
At the committee meeting, members of the Yakima Police Department and the Tukwila Police Department spoke about how effective Flock Safety is for their departments. According to Yakima Chief of Police Matthew Murray, the technology service has helped the department has recovered 178 so far in 2022.
That’s higher than 2020, which was the highest year of recovered vehicles with 167.
Pierce County Sheriff Chief of Administrative Services Nick Hausner likes the idea of the service in aiding Pierce County with stolen vehicles. However, he is cautious about the cost of covering such a big area.
“We have a large area and we will need to focus where we are going to deploy these cameras,” Hausner said. “Individually they’re fairly inexpensive per year, but when you start looking at a large network across all of Pierce County that price can go up exponentially.”
Some areas that Hausner suggested could see the cameras being used include 112th and Pacific Avenue due to a lot of traffic crossing; Canyon Road and 112th and 176th and Canyon.
“So some of our larger intersections and more crime-high areas,” Hausner said.
While no actions were made to adopt the operating system at the committee meeting, it is a potential addition to the budget for the county in the near future.