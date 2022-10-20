(The Center Square) – $35 million is being distributed to Pierce County service providers to reduce the number of people living in the state roadway right of way.
The money comes from Washington State’s Right of Way Safety Initiative. It was created to help move people living on state highway rights of way into housing, with an emphasis on permanent housing solutions.
10 service providers from the City of Fife and Pierce County will receive a share of the funds. According to the county, 300 additional shelter beds will operate for at least two and a half years as a result of the $35 million. A total of 520 households will be served in the county’s shelter system each year.
“We are grateful that Washington state has recognized the success of our jobs and housing efforts over the past year and will be providing funding to extend and expand those efforts,” Fife Mayor Kim Roscoe said in a statement. “We look forward to providing utilities to our tiny house village, extending the duration of our jobs program and expanding the program to serve more people living on [the state highway] right of way.”
The funding was made available by the state Legislature during the 2022 session and administered as part of the three-state agency partnership. Pierce County was chosen as one of five counties to submit proposals.
In March, Pierce County adopted a Comprehensive Plan to End Homelessness. The county pledged $250 million over the next two years to support more affordable housing and expanding services.
The Pierce County Human Services team was tasked with identifying housing projects across the county to distribute the $35 million.
“This collection of projects is a testament to what we can do in partnership together,” Pierce County Human Services Director Heather Moss said.