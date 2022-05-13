(The Center Square) – Pierce County Council allocated funds from the American Rescue Plan Act including $4 million to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department for recruitment and retention bonuses.
As part of that $4 million item, each sheriff’s deputy will receive a $10,000 retention bonus. This comes in the midst of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department dealing with staffing shortages.
“[The budget] contains what I believe is needed to fund a contract with our sheriff’s deputies and that is just of such importance in the time we’re in where [there are] somewhere around 45 to 50 vacancies in our Sheriff’s Department,” Councilmember Hans Zeiger said in a council meeting. “We’re seeing crime on the rise here in Pierce County in virtually every category and we must prioritize public safety.”
On Tuesday, the council passed budget adjustments allocating $20 million ARPA dollars throughout the biennial budget. $10 million will go to the county’s general fund for revenue replacement. The remaining $10 million is being divided between other needs, including the $4 million for the Sheriff’s Department.
“A lot has changed since November when the budget was adopted that we couldn’t predict at the time,” Council Chair Derek Young said in the meeting.
Young mentioned the anticipated financial impacts from a pending labor contract with the Sheriff’s Department, whose employees are members of the County’s largest bargaining unit.
“The bulk of the changes to the budget were done to support the anticipated impacts of the proposed labor agreement with the deputies guild,” Young said. “We are trying to prepare for a significant increase in operating costs when it looks like revenue projections won’t keep pace.”
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s staffing issue came as a result of a competitive market where other agencies may offer better pay and incentives than the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
“This budget represents a major increase in investment in law enforcement expenditures for salaries,” Young said. “Sadly, it doesn’t change anything in the need to increase the number of deputies filling the department’s vacancies . . . to compete in this market, we need to step up substantially.”
This ordinance will now head to the Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier for his signature.