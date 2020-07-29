(The Center Square) — A Washington judge has overruled a motion filed by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to halt a petition recalling her from office.
King County Superior Court Judge Mary E. Roberts wrote in a ruling released on Wednesday that the petition had the legal justification to proceed with gathering signatures.
"At this stage of a recall effort, the court is to assume that the Recall Petitioners' allegations are true, and to determine whether if true, they can support a recall," Roberts said.
Durkan filed a motion earlier this month to block the recall petition, arguing that she had "no legal or constitutional duty to 'prescribe policies and procedure for SPD.'"
Roberts added that the court does not take a position on the actions of Seattle police, but sees the petition as voters to decide.
The petition holds that Durkan "endangered the peace and safety of the community" and "violated her duties under state and local laws" by not issuing sufficient safety measures concerning Seattle police's use of tear gas on protesters.
The petition must amass 56,000 signatures to spur a special election deciding Durkan's fate in office.
Protests against police brutality have continued in Seattle and the nation for more than two months following the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police.
The city has seen numerous peaceful demonstrations by thousands of protesters and calls for defunding the police to sponsor other community services.
Damages to local businesses have been reported in addition to minor injuries of Seattle police officers. Seattle police, meanwhile, face lawsuits concerning violent clashes with protesters.
A wrongful death lawsuit was also filed last week by the mother of a teen killed in Seattle's former Capitol Hill Organized Protest.
Durkan announced on Tuesday that federal agents deployed to police Seattle are departing as federal agents deployed in Portland, Oregon reached a tentative plans to withdraw.