(The Center Square) - The Don Kardong pedestrian bridge in Spokane, which has been closed since May to accommodate a $3.36 million renovation, will reopen on Friday, Dec. 16.
It was originally budgeted for $3.2 million, with contingencies.
The bridge connects the Gonzaga University district and surrounding area with downtown.
Garco Construction was hired by the city to perform the work that included removal and replacement of decking from wood to concrete, replacement of bridge overlooks with ADA accessible platforms, installation of a new lighting system, minor concrete pier replacement, erection, new guardrails and installation of barriers to block vehicle access.
The city also repaired several damaged portions of the Centennial Trail near the bridge.
According to a city report, the restoration extends the life of the bridge for an estimated 50 years. The changes also increase maintenance efficiency and improve accessibility and safety.
Even though the bridge will soon be passable once more, the project won’t be completed until spring when informational signage and architectural embellishments will be added, say city officials.
“This project is about partners and funders coming together to identify a need and working to address it,” said Garrett Jones, City of Spokane Parks & Recreation director, in a written statement. “We are so thankful for the generosity of these partners in extending the longevity of this important District One pedestrian connector for many decades to come.”
More than half the funding for the project came from American Rescue Plan funds, with the remainder a mix of donations, and public and private grants.
The bridge is part of the 39-mile Centennial Trail near the university and crossed by about 160,000 people per year.
While the bridge was out of commission, a detour took people walking the trail south to Spokane Falls Boulevard and through the university campus. River access was closed at the bridge during construction.
The bridge has been named after Don Kardong, who retired as director of the annual Bloomsday race in Spokane for decades.