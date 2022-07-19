(The Center Square) – Patagonia has reached an informal settlement with the Seattle Office of Labor Standards after allegations it failed to meet the requirements of the Secure Scheduling Ordinance.
Last week, the company settled allegations that it failed to post work schedules with 14 days advance notice between May 2019 and April 2022.
This was a violation of OLS’s Secure Scheduling Ordinance that requires companies to “post work schedules at least 14 days in advance and respect employees’ right to decline any hours not on originally posted schedules,” according to the OLS website.
The result of the informal agreement is Patagonia will pay $54,654 in civil penalties to 95 employees and a $575 fine to the City of Seattle.
“Patagonia serves as a good example of how companies can ‘do right’ by their employees when faced with labor violations. The company made sure it paid all employees impacted by the alleged Secure Scheduling violations” OLS Director Steven Marchese said in a statement.
Patagonia’s sole store in Seattle, located on the corner of 1st Avenue and Lenora Street, employs approximately 25 people, according to OLS. The company has approximately 2,600 employees. A total of 95 former and current employees from May 2019 to April 2022 will be compensated as a result of the settlement. The settlement pleased employees affected.
“I’m very happy that everyone who has worked for the store over the past few years is going to be compensated and very impressed with the speed and efficacy with which the city has carried out this investigation,” said an anonymous employee in the same statement. “I’m glad that Patagonia was willing to cooperate and hope that they use this opportunity to encourage managers company-wide to better uphold Patagonia’s goal of being a responsible company.”
Since the Secure Scheduling Ordinance went into effect on July 1, 2017, a collective $5.6 million in remedies have been returned to 5,652 affected workers under this law, according to OLS.
In addition to requiring companies to post work schedules 14 days in advance, the Secure Scheduling Ordinance also requires employers within Seattle city limits to display a secure scheduling workplace poster in English and in employees’ primary languages in a conspicuous and accessible place; provide a written “good-faith” estimate of median hours employees can expect to work; and pay time-and-a-half for any hours worked between closing and opening shifts that are separated by less than 10 hours.
Patagonia did not respond to The Center Square’s request for comment.