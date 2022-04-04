(The Center Square) – Pasco, Washington, voters will decide in an April 26 election if years of planning a public water park will finally become reality.
If approved, the $40 million, 25-year bond will fund construction of an indoor/outdoor facility on about 4.6 acres. Officials say the location will likely be in West Pasco although the actual site has not yet been identified.
The proposed sales tax increase to repay the bond will be levied only within the city of Pasco and be two-tenths of a percent. That would add about 2 cents on a $10 purchase, 20 cents on a $100 purchase or $2 on $1,000.
The tax has to be approved by 50% or more voters, and becomes effective immediately if that happens.
The Pasco Public Facilities District is floating the proposal for the project that will be built in two phases.
The first facility is planned at nearly 47,000 square feet and expected to be completed by 2024. The second facility will be just over 13,000 square feet and completed 12 to 15 years later.
The first phase includes an indoor leisure pool, locker rooms, party room and an outdoor activity pool and concessions.
The second phase adds an indoor, eight-lane competition pool.
Once the first facility is up and running, the district expects revenue to cover operating expenses.
Nearly 10 years ago, Pasco voters supported a Tri-Cities water park on Sandifur Parkway in Pasco, but the proposal was defeated by Kennewick and Richland.
Passage of “vote to float” legislation in 2019 added aquatic centers to the list of public amenities that can be built by facilities districts. That set the stage for Pasco to move forward on its own.