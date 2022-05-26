(The Center Square) - A Pasco School District board member is expected to be fined Thursday by the Washington Public Disclosure Commission for failure to file three years of personal financial information in a timely manner.
According to the PDC, Jesse Campos did not file F1 Personal Financial Affairs statements by the required April 15 dates for 2019, 2020 and 2021. The reports allow the public to monitor whether an elected leaders has conflicts of interest in decision-making.
The PDC has recommended a $1,000 fine for Campos, who recently submitted all three required statements.
This week, Campos told the Tri-City Herald that he knew the legal requirements for financial disclosures.
“It was my fault. I totally forgot, or just did not do it and I ignored it,” he said.
PDC records show that Campos, who was elected in 2019, was previously fined $250 for not filing his first statement in 2020. The PDC reports that money has not been paid.
Notifications are sent via email by PDC staff to Campos and all other elected and appointed officials every year regarding due dates of F-1 reports. PDC records show that Campos was issued a warning via email and by letter at his physical address after missing filing dates.
Campos told said that he planned to pay off any fines the commission imposed.
PDC filings reflect that Campos earns a salary between $60,000 and $99,999 as the executive director of the Pacific Northwest Adult and Teen Challenge in Pasco. No real estate or financial assets were listed.
He listed a business association with the Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission, where he’s a board director, and reported student loans of $60,000 to $99,999.
He is described on the Pasco School District’s website as a successful mentor of youth and adults seeking to overcome life challenges.
“Mr. Campos has a strong commitment to serve our youth and school district with humility, passion, integrity, and be the voice of our staff and youth,” states the site.
Campos describes the importance of the district’s vision “Putting students first to make learning last a lifetime” by saying, “The bottom line is our youth and giving them opportunities to gain success academically and build a strong foundation for their future by being innovated and thinking outside the box for every youth within our district.”
Campos did not file last week to run for re-election.