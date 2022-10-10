(The Center Square) – A $3.9 million park project in Skyway, located in unincorporated King County, has been completed thanks to revenue from the Parks, Recreation, Trails and Open Space Levy.
The park improvements include a new playground, mini-turf soccer field, refurbishments to the softball field and basketball court, a new pathway with security lighting and improved wheelchair accessibility.
“Our revitalized Skyway Park now offers new and enhanced features, with more healthy opportunities for people and families to play and connect,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement. “I am grateful to the community for providing the momentum – and co-creating the design – to transform this park for a new generation of Skyway residents.”
The $3.9 million project was mostly funded by the voter-approved King County Parks Levy. The levy costs approximately $7.60 per month for the owner of a home with an assessed property value of $500,000, according to the county.
The levy is expected to generate about $110 million over six years for grants dedicated to parks and recreation projects throughout King County.
The U.S. Department of the Interior also contributed about $300,000 towards the Skyway Park project.
On Sunday, representatives from the Seattle Kraken hosted a hockey workshop, gear giveaway, and offered tickets to a regular season game as part of a community event hosted by King County to celebrate the park’s opening in Skyway.
Skyway has a population of a little over 17,000, according to the U.S. Census’ 2020 report. It has a majority-minority population with 60.8% of the population being represented by minority communities.
“We know that access to green spaces and recreation is vital for community health and resilience,” said King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay. “This community deserves a stellar park.”