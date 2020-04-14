(The Center Square) – While the coronavirus crisis has already caused budget cuts and uncertainty surrounding Washington’s state budget, fiscal watchdogs say passing a capital gains tax would take away the state’s “competitive advantage.”
“We know it is in fact a capital gains income tax and not an excise tax,” said Jason Mercier, director of the Center for Government Reform at the Washington Policy Center, a free-market think tank. The center on Monday held its annual “solutions summit,” where the state’s lack of income tax was among its topics.
“I personally contacted the revenue director of all 50 states and they all told me the same thing – capital gains are income,” he added. “Why is this game being played right now in the legislature?”
The center argues that Washington has a “competitive advantage” because it doesn’t have a statewide income tax, a status that’s perpetually under threat from activists and state lawmakers who debated capital gains tax proposals during the 2019 regular session and into this year.
Mercier said a records request turned up more than 4,000 pages of documents that show lawmakers have long considered a capital gains tax even though voters have shot down income tax proposals numerous times over the years.
A state Court of Appeals ruling from last summer said that Seattle’s wealth tax was unconstitutional, but also voided the state’s ban on local governments from instituting income taxes, paving the way for them to implement local income taxes at uniform rates.
An income tax wouldn’t be a saving grace to the state’s budget in a recession like the one caused by the coronavirus pandemic, said Jared Walczak, director of State Tax Policy at the Tax Foundation.
“During a recession we normally see income taxes as much more volatile than almost any other form of tax revenue,” Walczak said. “Income is going to change.”
While the Washington Department of Revenue has yet to release an updated forecast, the state's budget has already taken a hit.
Gov. Jay Inslee earlier this month cut spending by $235 million by vetoing 147 items in the 2020 supplemental budget, a move that will also save $210 million in the next biennial budget.
Brian Heywood, CEO of the investment firm Taiyo Pacific Partners, said he moved his business to Washington a decade ago because of climbing costs of doing business in California.
“A couple years before we moved we saw this train was coming,” he said. “The taxes kept going up and every year they were voting in California” to add more taxes.
Heywood and his partners chose Washington in part because of the state’s lack of an income tax.
Heywood said if a one percent income tax rate was implemented in Washington, he fears the rate would keep increasing.
“If the one percent started moving, yea, I would definitely look at moving again,” he said.