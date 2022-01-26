(The Center Square) – There was some alarming news out of a recent Senate Ways and Means Committee hearing: Washington state’s Paid Family and Medical Leave program is in danger of a cash shortfall in a few months.
The paid family and medical leave mandate was passed by the legislature in July 2017 and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee, with collections from employers and workers beginning on Jan. 1, 2019. Every worker in the state was eligible to collect benefits as of Jan. 1, 2020.
“We are very concerned about the fund solvency,” Carole Holland, chief financial officer for the state Employment Security Department, told the committee at a virtual meeting on Tuesday. “We had a very large infusion when we were collecting premiums in 2019. And because of the popularity of the program and the amount of benefits paid, we’ve seen the fund balance continue to go down.”
She predicted a likely cash deficit situation for the fund in March or April.
The fund paid out approximately $90 million in November, Holland said, and slightly less than that amount in December.
Under the law, an additional solvency surcharge of at least 0.1% could be added to the current rate if the account balance falls below a certain range.
Holland said it was difficult to quantify if the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused additional strain on the fund as the program began paying out benefits right as the pandemic hit the United States.
Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, was less hesitant in blaming the pandemic.
“I suspect that the huge hit that we took with COVID had a lot do to with the increase in paid family leave,” she said.
As for solutions to the potential cash shortfall, Holland noted Inslee’s supplemental budget proposal last month included $82 million to allow a transfer to the account if there’s a deficit.
Sen. Steve Conway, D-Tacoma, asked if was possible to use federal COVID-19 funds to shore up any future cash deficit.
Holland responded that she wasn’t sure, noting a connection to the pandemic would have to be proven in order to use federal COVID-19 funds in such a way. She added that such a move would be at the legislature’s discretion.
Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, expressed concern about the situation.
“Looking at this, it’s really disappointing to see how we…didn’t anticipate what could happen, I guess,” she said.
Like other lawmakers on the committee, she indicated getting additional details, especially with regard to how COVID-19 may have impacted the fund, is crucial.
“Because if this is ongoing...this program isn’t sustainable,” Wilson warned. “We’ve got real problems.”
Effective Jan. 1, the tax that helps pay for the fund went up from 0.4% to 0.6%. For workers making an annual wage of $76,741, that translates into a weekly premium payment this year of $8.85, up from last year’s $5.90.
This year, employers with at least 50 employees pay almost 27% of the total premium dues, and employees pay a little more than 73%. Last year’s split was nearly 37% for employers and just over 63% for employees.