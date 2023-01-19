(The Center Square) – Two of Western Washington’s biggest companies announced substantial layoffs that will affect over 28,000 workers.
Amazon is cutting its workforce by over 18,000 positions. Microsoft is laying off 10,000 of its own. The number of Western Washington-based workers affected by these layoffs is a combined 3,178, according to data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.
Amazon is laying off 2,300 workers in its Seattle and Bellevue locations. Microsoft is cutting 878 from its locations in Redmond, Bellevue and Issaquah.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy sent a message to Amazon employees stating that the majority of role eliminations are in Amazon retail stores and People Experience and Technology Solutions organizations.
“These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure; however, I’m also optimistic that we’ll be inventive, resourceful and scrappy in this time when we’re not hiring expansively and eliminating some roles,” Jassy said in his letter to employees.
The CEO added that his team is working to support affected employees. The company is providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.
Microsoft announced its layoffs on Jan. 18. Satya Nadella, the chief executive officer at Microsoft communicated to the company’s employees that it was aligning its cost structure with its revenue and where the company sees customer demand.
Nadella added that the 10,000 layoffs comes to about 5% of the company's total employee base. According to the Washington state Employment Security Department, there were a little over 4,000 employees at Microsoft in its Western Washington locations in 2019.
The tech company is allocating its capital and talent to areas it deems of having better growth and long-term competitiveness potential for the company, while divesting in other areas such as artificial intelligence.
Nadella said the company expects to take a $1.2 billion charge in the second quarter of 2023 related to severance costs, changes to the company’s hardware portfolio and the cost of lease consolidation.
“These are the kinds of hard choices we have made throughout our 47-year history to remain a consequential company in this industry that is unforgiving to anyone who doesn’t adapt to platform shifts,” Nadella said in a message to Microsoft employees.
The layoffs will go into effect on March 19 for affected Amazon employees and on March 20 for affected Microsoft employees.