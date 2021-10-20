(The Center Square) – As of Wednesday morning, 1,887 Washington state employees had either been fired or voluntarily left their jobs for failing to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate.
The Washington Office of Financial Management (OFM) said that equates to about 3% of the state’s more than 63,000 workers.
Inslee in August issued an executive order mandating that all state workers, as well as K-12 and public university employees, be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or face termination.
OFM said that as of Tuesday, 92% of the state’s workforce was vaccinated.
Another 2,887 people are “pending action,” according to the state. That means they are in the process of getting vaccinated, awaiting a decision on a religious or medical exemption, have received an exemption but are waiting to see if they qualify for an accommodation, or are close to retirement.
An accommodation means the employee was granted an exemption and was able to transition to a job that did not involve contact with the public or close contact with coworkers. There have been 4,304 exemptions approved, but only 1,514 accommodations granted.
The OFM report shows that terminations were scattered among most state departments and agencies, with several reporting no staff reductions and others showing 10 or 12.
The highest number – 396 – came from the Department of Social and Health Services. Another 127 terminations came from the Washington State Patrol, including 53 civil servants and 76 sworn officers. The Department of Transportation saw 94 terminations and 79 came within the Department of Corrections.
After the Washington Federation of State Employees sued Inslee over the mandate, the governor agreed to a contract amendment that created several special categories. Employees eligible for retirement by the end of the year who did not want to get vaccinated could use accrued paid leave time or unpaid leave starting Oct. 18 through their retirement date.
Those not vaccinated by Oct. 18 whose exemption was denied were also given a 45-day grace period to get vaccinated if they so choose and can use paid time during the work day to receive their shots.
The 47,000 members in that union were given an additional personal day to use during 2022 in exchange for agreeing to the amendment.
In Seattle, several police officers and firefighters protested the city’s Oct. 18 deadline in front of city hall.
Media reports say that footage posted on social media showed dozens of first responders placing their boots on the steps of city hall as a symbolic gesture. The city says so far that 91% of police officers and 93% of firefighters are vaccinated.
There were six officers officially let go Tuesday, but dozens in each department are still awaiting a decision on exemption requests.
An attorney representing Nick Rolovich, fired Tuesday as Washington State football coach for not getting vaccinated, said Rolovich will sue the school for “discriminatory and vindictive behavior.”
Inslee, meanwhile, issued a proclamation that starting Nov.15, proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours will be required to attend large indoor or outdoor gatherings.
He said that means indoor gatherings of more than 1,000 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10,000 people.
This would include indoor events such as music concerts or Seattle Kraken hockey games, and outdoor events such Seattle Seahawks, Washington State and University of Washington football games.