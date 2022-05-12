Seattle voters would be outraged if they found out city hall was letting Amazon's top lobbyist write bills and guide committees.
So why does the labor group Working Washington get a pass?
Documents obtained through a public records request shed light on the origins of gig worker legislation, which is currently advancing through the Seattle City Council. Several council members, their staff, and the Office of Labor Standard (OLS) have been using a labor lobbyist to not only advise them, but set the timeline and edit legislation.
Working Washington got its start advocating for the Service Employees International Union and its Fight for $15 campaign. More recently, Working Washington has pushed for a government takeover of the gig economy through its “PayUp policy.” On April 5, Council Member Lisa Herbold introduced a bill under the same name.
The PayUp package sets compensation minimums for gig workers and limits how apps can deactivate workers and remove them from the service. This could have big implications for every Seattle resident who uses a gig service. Third-party research suggests that prices could increase, apps could have a harder time removing poorly rated drivers, and new delivery services could be less likely to come to Seattle.
The consequences suggest the legislation should be thoroughly vetted in the public sphere. Instead, it apparently was crafted by Working Washington behind the scenes.
Seattle’s City Council first debated draft PayUp legislation on July 13, culminating Working Washington’s multi-year advocacy and lobbying campaign on the issue. Unsurprisingly, the original draft legislation incorporated key Working Washington policy demands, including on “minimum compensation,” “transparency,” and “deactivation.” Once introduced, Working Washington lobbyist Sage Wilson truly became an integral part of the city’s policy process.
In a Sept. 10 email to a council member's office, Wilson pushed for the updated draft PayUp bill to be discussed during an upcoming committee meeting. Not only did Wilson get his way, but the office promised a conversation to later “discuss” the legislation’s “timeline.”
After dictating the bill’s timeline, Wilson was given free reign to edit it. In December, he emailed a council member’s office with several “modifications,” many of which were added into the final bill. Only weeks later, Wilson contacted OLS staff with even more “amendments.” This time, Wilson was particularly successful: his proposals were incorporated almost verbatim into the final version of the bill.
Again and again, emails show the city council went out of their way to assist Wilson and push forward Working Washington’s PayUp bill.
Perhaps the most shocking exchange was an email between Herbold and several gig companies, in which she scolded the representatives for raising concerns about the policy: “I’m disappointed that you’ve not expressed the depth of, nor raised all your issues during our weekly calls.”
Of course, these representatives didn’t get to choose the timeline and text of the bill. Herbold’s email was forwarded only minutes later to Wilson with a simple “FYI,” emphasizing how much her office and Working Washington operate as one.
Wilson is not a neutral policy expert: he’s a lobbyist who has spent more than a decade at Working Washington, and proudly puts on his LinkedIn that his first work experience was protesting the World Trade Organization. Yet at every turn, city council staff and the OLS consulted him on how and when they should proceed.
The PayUp bill could affect almost everyone in Seattle. Gig workers and residents should want city council writing legislation with their interests in mind – not the whims of labor lobbyists.