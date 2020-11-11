(The Center Square) – As the nation grapples with the outcome of the 2020 election, one Washington county has kept its reputation as an astounding bellwether for the past 10 presidential cycles.
Since 1980, the county has predicted the past six U.S. presidents from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump plus every president since 1920, save for Richard Nixon in 1968 and Jimmy Carter in 1976.
According to Amy McIntyre, executive director of the North Olympic History Center, who grew up in Forks, places like Clallam are more complicated than some people give them credit for.
“I think in the last at least four years there's this view that any rural areas are conservative,” McIntyre said. “That has not been my experience in Clallam County. I think people might be surprised, especially from that sort of city perspective, that there are a lot of liberal democrats in Clallam County.”
About four hours away from Seattle, coastal Clallam County is home to more than 77,000 people, the Twilight movie saga, and at least one debunked anti-fascist conspiracy.
The majority of Clallam’s residents live in the retirement community of Sequim, the city of Forks, and Port Angeles, where Latinos now make up nearly 30% of the populace.
More than a quarter of county residents lack a college degree and average household income is nearly half of the statewide average of $74,073.
Voter turnout has averaged about 80% for recent presidential elections and the county has voted for Democratic and Republican down ballot candidates across the board.
McInyre describes the county as not terribly political, but it does have an active League of Women Voters and debates hosted by the Port Angeles Business Association.
This year, the county voted to reelect Gov. Jay Inslee by three points and former Vice President Joe Biden led the county by six points after it voted for Trump by three points in 2016.
Clallam’s average age of 50 is a good deal older than the state’s average age of 37, and the county has only seen one reported death from COVID-19 to date, despite an older population and a homeless population of at least 283 people in 2019.
Thomas, a Clallam County Republican and Trump supporter, says most people can’t nail down what makes the county such a political bellwether for the country.
Now age 60, the retired U.S. Coast Guardsman says he’s voted every chance he got and never missed a presidential election since Ross Perot.
“We've got a lot of selfless people here that work really hard at doing what we do here in the Republican headquarters,” he said. “I think you're seeing just more numbers of people that are politically aware and want to do what they think is right, and what they know is right.”
According to Thomas, people’s dwindling confidence in what he describes as the mainstream media in recent years is driving a lot of the nation’s political tensions.
“Almost across the board, we have to go hunting to go find people to listen to,” Thomas said. “The shows that we watch are absolutely horribly slanted.”
Like a lot of Washington voters, Thomas says he has complete confidence in Washington’s voting system despite Trump’s disparagement of vote-by-mail ballots. For Thomas, that has a lot to do with Washington’s ever-popular Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman.
This year, it’s senior citizens that Thomas sees as finding new reasons to vote, especially on social issues and social programs.
“Our county is a very independent county,” Thomas said. “We’re working class people and we we don't necessarily decide one way or the other. Republican or Democrat, I think that people in our community are pretty open minded. I didn't go into the general election with my heart set on how the county was going to vote, because I know that people aren't single issue voters.”
Honeybee Burns, a lifelong Democrat from Sequim, was raised on a dairy farm by parents she describes as “left-wingers” and says hearing Martin Luther King Jr. give his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington, D.C. was the peak of her life.
A former elder caregiver, she co-chairs the Clallam County Democrats with her sister-in-law, which she said has seen an outpouring of support and amicable demonstrations.
Shifts in county politics, Burns says, can come down to cable news, which has a strong influence on widowed senior citizens.
The future of Social Security, according to Burns, may have been a deciding issue for aging voters in a county where unemployment was 7% before the pandemic.
Convincing people from across the political aisle is no easy task, Burns says, but debate is what keeps a democracy going.
“You have to be very patient with people,” Burns said. “I think that's what we're going to have to do with a lot of these people who are just sunk deep in the morass. Keep on doing what we're doing, and hope that they'll start seeing their own self-interest a little bit better.”
Burns hopes Biden restores America’s leadership on such issues as climate change and social justice on the world stage.
For Ashley, a volunteer for the Clallam County Republicans, the nation’s tense political climate has not bled into Clallam even during previous Black Lives Matter protests.
Ashley’s first presidential election was in 2016 and she hopes politics never change the community for the worse.
“I think a lot of people agree to disagree,” Ashley said. “I think that we all get very passionate, and I think that there are extremes on both sides. We're gonna make it through this election, and we're gonna still be a tight knit community.”
As of Tuesday, Washington had 66,624 more ballots left to count and reached voter turnout of 82.07%, inching it closer to its all-time record of 84.61% turnout in 2008.
By the end of this year, Clallam County’s ballots will have called the 2020 presidential race more accurately virtually than any pollster.