(The Center Square) — Washington's executive officers will include at least one Republican among a sea of incoming and departing Democrats, current election results show.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Denny Heck will likely be first in line for the governor's mansion as Lieutenant Governor succeeding Cyrus Habib based on election results from Wednesday night.
Heck, who voted to impeach President Trump and regulate internet companies as public utilities, is leading opponent Democratic state Sen. Marko Liias by 13 points.
Liias has sponsored legislation eliminating the death penalty and providing college grants to children of undocumented immigrants.
Nearly 20% of the vote went to write-in candidate and former Bothell mayor Joshua Freed in a spoiler campaign backed by Washington Republicans.
Freed portrayed himself as a law-and-order candidate against the creation of a state income tax.
Secretary of State Kim Wyman will be keeping her job as the state's chief elections officer and keeper of the state archives.
As of Thursday morning, Wyman was leading her opponent, Democratic state Rep. Gael Tarleton of Seattle, by 5 points.
Wyman touted her decades of election experience to voters and what she described as her non-partisan approach to serving the office. Her own reelection website has no issues listed and she is endorsed by four Washington secretaries of state, Democrat and Republican.
She has stood by the state's vote-by-mail system despite criticisms from President Trump and denounced his premature Tuesday victory declaration speaking with KIRO Radio on Wednesday.
Tarleton has campaigned for increasing the state's share of ballot boxes and pushed for an expansion of its cybersecurity as a former national intelligence analyst.
Duane Davidson, Washington's sitting state treasurer, will see his seat filled by Democrat state Rep. Mike Pellicciotti as election results showed him down by nine points on Wednesday night.
A Republican, Davidson led effort to automate the state's property tax process and create local grants for historical sites in Benton county.
Pellicciotti was endorsed in 2016 by former President Obama and campaigned on fighting corporate fraud and increasing education funding.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson saw any easy path to a third term much like Gov. Jay Inslee, taking a 17-point lead over Bothell lawyer and first-time candidate Matt Larkin.
Ferguson has spent much of his second term taking the Trump administration to court over immigration restrictions, health care, and changes to the USPS, among others.
Larkin, a Republican, argued Ferguson has politicized the office and ran against pursuing litigation against the federal government.
Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz also saw a 17-point victory over Washington state Senate candidate Sue Kuehl Pederson.
Franz will go on to a second term addressing such issues as the state's forest management and climate change following the deadly wildfires that wreaked havoc on the state.