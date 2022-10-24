(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s latest update on his homelessness action plan reveals the number of referrals to shelter nearly doubled from June through September.
Through September, more than 1,300 homeless people were referred to shelters through a coordinated outreach effort from the city’s HOPE Team, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority and non-profit partners.
Harrell’s previous update showed that only a little more than 700 referrals were made through the first six months of 2022. The Center Square previously reported that the estimated 700 referrals represented around 1% of the latest point-in-time count of homeless people in King County, which was over 40,000 in 2020, according to the Seattle Department of Community and Human Services.
The mayor’s One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan is now seeing small improvements in numbers with an updated 3% of King County homeless persons being referred to shelter through the coordinated outreach effort through the first nine months of 2022.
Seattle has identified 1,912 new units of shelter and housing as of September. The city is now 88 units away from its goal of 2,000 units of shelter by the end of the year.
The latest update shows that the number of documented tents went from 814 in June to 724 in September. The number of RV encampments dropped from 426 sites in June to 273 in September.
“Our current best estimate is that the tent and RV counts represent roughly 75% of all encampments throughout the city,” Mayor Harrell’s Office said in a statement.