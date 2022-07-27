(The Center Square) – In Northeast Seattle’s 46th District, the state Senate seat is wide open. One plausible candidate wants to use it as a platform to pressure the legislature on creating more affordable housing.
When David Frockt, the current senator for the 46th District, announced last year that he would not seek re-election, two candidates jostled for position. Javier Valdez, who currently owns the House seat for the 46th District is looking to move to the Senate. And Matt Gross, a deputy prosecutor for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, wants to move to the Legislature.
Gross has focused his campaign on affordable housing and reducing homelessness throughout Washington State.
“We need a representative whose primary focus is ending homelessness in Washington. That's why I am running for the state senate,” Gross said on his campaign website.
Gross believes it is a moral obligation for the community to provide a safe and clean place to live for every resident. To enable more affordable housing, he says elected officials at the state level need to end exclusionary zoning; invest $1 billion per year for the development and acquisition of new units of affordable housing; and provide housing choice vouchers to residents making below 30% of the median income who have not received federal housing vouchers already, according to Gross’ website.
"My platform to make housing more affordable is designed to ease some of the burdens from the rising cost of living," Gross said to The Center Square in an email.
Currently, the average cost of rent for an apartment in Kenmore, which is within the 46th District, is estimated at $2,165, according to RentCafe statistics. While there is no precise data showing the number of homeless within the 46th District, the most recent analysis from the King County Department of Community and Human Services revealed that at least 40,871 King County residents experienced homelessness in 2020.
Notably, in December of last year, 31 homeless people were removed from an encampment around the 46th District’s Green Lake Park after neighbors voiced frustrations regarding trash and violence in the area.
Exclusionary zoning places restrictions on certain types of homes that can be built in a particular neighborhood, which has widely been recognized as a cause of higher prices and racial disparities in the housing market.
“Ending that prohibition does not mean the state will bulldoze your house and force you to turn it into a duplex,” Gross emphasized. “But it does mean that eventually two or more families could live on a single parcel of land.”
Gross added that ending exclusionary zoning would gradually allow an increase in housing supply with decreases in housing costs.
As for funding $1 billion a year towards affordable housing in the state, Gross pointed to a 2018 study by global management consulting firm McKinsey and Co. According to that study, which was done prior to inflation problems, it would take $1 billion a year for a decade to create enough affordable housing to solve the homelessness problem in Seattle alone.
The consulting firm did a similar study in 2020 prior to the pandemic in which they found $1.1 billion a year for a decade to be sufficient enough for affordable housing throughout King County as a whole.
Gross told The Center Square that the annual $1 billion for affordable housing would be statewide.
Gross’ last trick to get more affordable housing is providing State Housing Choice Vouchers to residents making below 30% of the median income. He notes that Americans that earn less than 50% of the median income are eligible for a housing choice voucher from the federal government.
The federally-distributed voucher allows a person to find market rate housing and pay around 30% of their income in rent with the federal government paying the rest. However, Gross notes that only one-in-four Americans that are eligible for the vouchers actually receive them.
“There is a literal lottery system to determine who gets a safe, clean place to stay and who ends up on the streets. Let's end the lottery by closing the gap,” Gross said.
His opponent Valdez has focused most of his campaign on gun safety measures. However, he had previously co-sponsored a House Bill that sought to lift local zoning restrictions in effect near public transit.
That bill stalled in committee earlier this year and did not receive a floor vote.