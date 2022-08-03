(The Center Square) – Preliminary results from Tuesday’s Washington state primary election show incumbent Democrat Steve Hobbs leading nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson by a margin of 42.1% to 12.85% in the race for secretary of state.
Even though the field also includes three Republicans – Bob Haggland (12.36%), Keith Waggoner (12.16%), and Mark Miloscia (9.29%) – should the current results hold, Anderson may represent an option Republicans, who held the office for five decades until Hobbs assumed the position last year, can live with.
Haggland is a health care data scientist and software developer who supports a voter identification system. Waggoner is a state senator representing the 39th Legislative District. Miloscia is a former 30th Legislative District state senator and until recently director of the Family Policy Institute.
The top-two finishers will go on to face each other in the general election on Nov. 8.
Hobbs, a former state senator for the 44th Legislative District, was tapped by Gov. Jay Inslee in November to be secretary of state after then-Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican, resigned to accept an appointment as senior security lead for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the Biden administration.
The eventual winner of the general election will complete the last two years of Wyman’s term.
At the time of Hobbs’ appointment to the position, there was some grumbling that Inslee’s decision was self-serving because the then-senator was once part of the so-called “roadkill caucus” that opposed parts of the governor’s climate agenda and voted, along with two other Democrats, against a capital gains tax bill Democrats passed in the Legislature.
Washington State Republican Party Chair Caleb Heimlich tweeted that the appointment was a “crass political move” by the governor.
Heimlich went on to say, “If @GovInslee truly cared about picking an independent voice, he would have picked an independent. There are lots of qualified county auditors to choose from. Instead he made the selection based on political benefit to his agenda.”
Anderson, who was elected Pierce County’s first nonpartisan auditor in 2009, is serving her final term due to term limits.
She was a member of the Tacoma City Council from 2004 through 2009.
That Anderson doesn’t have an “R” by her name may not be a deterrent to those Republicans who weren’t enamored with Wyman or her Republican predecessor Sam Reed.
Before she took a position with the Biden administration, Wyman earned the enmity of some in her party by blasting Republican efforts in Arizona to “recount” 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County by the pro-Donald Trump private consulting firm “Cyber Ninjas.” The company had been enlisted by Republican leaders in the Arizona State Senate.
The final report of the so-called audit concluded that President Joe Biden’s margin of victory over then-President Trump in Maricopa County was 45,469 – 360 more votes than the certified results.
In 2016, Wyman rejected candidate Trump’s insistence that the upcoming presidential election – which he ended up winning – had been “rigged.”
Reed was secretary of state during Washington’s 2004 gubernatorial race that ended up being the closest such contest in U.S. history.
Republican Dino Rossi was declared the winner in the initial automated count and again in a subsequent automated recount. However, after a second recount done by hand – and following a state Supreme Court decision allowing King County to reconsider newly discovered and/or mistakenly rejected ballots – Democrat Christine Gregoire ultimately took the lead by a margin of 133 votes.
The secretary of state will certify all Aug. 2 primary election results, including his own, by Aug. 19.