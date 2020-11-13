(The Center Square) – One Washington legislative race is approaching recount territory as the Democratic majority sees few gains more than a week after election day.
Prior to election day, Democrats held a 57 to 41 majority in the Washington House and a 28 to 21 majority in the state Senate. As of Friday, those numbers will remain largely unchanged as powerful Democratic incumbents grapple with mixed results.
The race between Democrats Ingrid Anderson and state Sen. Mark Mullet in the Snoqualmie Valley’s 5th District has come down to just 82 votes with Mullet in the lead at the time of this writing.
Anderson, an Overlake Hospital nurse who snagged an endorsement from Gov. Jay Inslee, campaigned to raise teachers’ salaries and ending gender wage disparities in the workplace. The two sparred this year over corporate tax breaks and a carbon tax backed by Inslee and Anderson.
Per state law, a machine recount is required when the difference between the top two candidates is less than 2,000 votes and less than half of 1% of the total votes cast for both candidates.
When the difference between the top two candidates is less than 150 votes and less than one-fourth of 1% of the total votes cast for both candidates, a manual recount is conducted.
On the southern Washington coast, state Sen. Dean Takko, D-Longview, and state Rep. Brian E. Blake, D-Aberdeen, lost their seats by 11 and five point margins, respectively.
To the west, Steve O-Ban, R-Tacoma, conceded this week to Democratic candidate T’wina Nobles in Pierce County’s race 28th District after vote tallies placed him 1,014 votes behind the Urban League of Tacoma's president and CEO.
In rural Whatcom County to the north, three-term state Rep. Luanne Van Werven, R-Lynden, conceded to Blaine City Council member Alicia Rule who led Werven by 2,157 votes in the race for the 42nd Legislative district.
According to Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s count on Friday, there are still 19,772 ballots left uncounted. Final election results will be certified by Wyman by December 3.
The Washington state legislature reconvenes on January 11, 2021.