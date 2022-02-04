(The Center Square) – Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber heard arguments from both sides on the constitutionality of Washington state’s capital gains income tax during a Friday morning virtual summary judgement hearing. The judge did not render an immediate decision.
Last year, the Democratically-controlled state legislature passed – and Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law – a capital-gains tax aimed at the state’s wealthiest residents.
The measure adds a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 a year, such as profits from stocks or business sales. Exceptions include the sale of real estate, livestock, and small family-owned businesses.
In April 2021, the Freedom Foundation, an Olympia-based think tank, filed a lawsuit against the new tax alleging it violates the state constitution, as well as the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution by taxing the sale of capital gains held out-of-state by Washington state residents.
In May 2021, former state Attorney General Rob McKenna filed a second lawsuit on behalf of a coalition of farmers, business owners, investors, and the Lacey-based Washington Farm Bureau, claiming the law is unconstitutional because it’s really a graduated income tax and not an excise tax.
The cases were subsequently consolidated in Douglas County Superior Court.
State Solicitor General Noah Purcell defended the tax on the grounds that it is not an income tax, but an excise tax on the sale or exchange of certain capital assets.
“Under decades of binding precedent, a property tax is a tax that a person owes just because they own property and is measured by the value of the property,” he said. “That is not remotely how the capital gains excise tax works, your honor. The capital gains excise tax does not apply based on what property you own or its value.”
As such, he claimed, “The capital gains excise tax does not apply just because you own capital assets. It applies when you sell or use.”
Purcell referenced the Washington State Supreme Court’s 1952 ruling in Mahler v. Tremper that held a county tax on the sale of real estate is an excise tax and not a property tax because it is a tax on the transaction rather than merely ownership.
He also pointed to the state high court’s 2014 ruling in Hambleton v. Washington Department of Revenue that torpedoed the idea the estate tax violates the state constitution’s mandate for uniform taxation by labeling the estate tax a transfer of wealth rather than a straight-up property tax.
Rob McKenna, representing the plaintiffs, argued the state is playing word games.
McKenna, a former two-term state attorney general who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2012, described the legislature as “frustrated that Washington voters refused to approve a state income tax” and so “has come up with one of its periodic excise tax workarounds.”
He went on to note the “excise characteristics of taxes on income have been tried and rejected before and so must this one.”
The lawsuit itself states, “Every taxing authority in the country, including the IRS and all other state revenue departments, agrees that capital gains are income.”
The suit goes on to cite a long history of decisions by courts and voters rejecting income taxes in Washington state, noting “each and every one went down to substantial defeat.”
McKenna referenced a few state Supreme Court decisions as well, including the 1936 Jensen v. Henneford case in which the justices ruled that a state tax “on the privilege of receiving income” violated state uniformity requirements, as well as the court’s 1951 ruling in Power, Inc. v. Huntley that stated, “The character of a tax is determined by its incidents, not by its name.”
The judge complimented both sides on the professionalism of their presentations.
“I have appreciated today’s arguments, and I look forward to moving forward in the case, and we’ll take it step by step,” Huber said. “Thank you, everyone, for appearing today. Take care.”
He said he expects to make a ruling on the case in about two weeks.
However Huber rules, it’s widely anticipated that the decision will be appealed and the case will ultimately be decided by the Washington State Supreme Court.