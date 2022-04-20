(The Center Square) – Multiple transportation agencies in the Seattle area have announced face coverings are no longer required.
The string of announcements to lift the mask mandate for transportation agencies came after a statement from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Monday night: “TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs.”
The agencies that participated in the lifted requirement include: King County Metro, Seattle Streetcar, Sound Transit, Seattle Center Monorail, Everett Transit, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Community Transit.
King County Metro said that riders were diligent in following the mask mandate when it was in place and that they will continue to provide free masks through dispensers onboard all of their modes of transit at least through July 1.
“We thank our riders for your high mask usage throughout the mask mandate. Between 85% and 90% of Metro customers masked up, protecting your fellow riders and our employees. We’re also proud to have distributed nearly 8 million masks,” King County Metro said in a statement.
Despite the face covering requirement being lifted, the transportation agencies recommend wearing high-quality masks when using their services.
King County Metro added that many of the system-wide health enhancements will stay in place permanently. This includes “daily disinfecting, fleet-wide air filter upgrades and encouraging contactless payment.”
The form of contactless payment that is used for transit through the Puget Sound region is the ORCA card, which can be loaded with electronic purse funds or be used as a monthly pass if that is purchased.
The lifted mask mandate comes as COVID cases in King County have slightly increased over the month of April. From April 6 to April 19, the number of new cases totaled 10,347 according to data compiled by the New York Times.
TSA’s initial face covering requirement was in effect on February 1, 2021 but prior to that, Washington State and local health authorities in the Seattle area had already issued mandates for face coverings in public spaces including forms of transportation.