(The Center Square) – In another sign COVID-19 is transitioning from a pandemic to an endemic, the Washington State Board of Health (BOH) voted to accept an advisory group’s recommendation that vaccinations against the virus not be added to the list of required shots for K-12 students.
The unanimous vote against a vaccine mandate took place after extensive public comment, with the general consensus being the vaccine failed to meet the bar for making it a requirement.
“We do not yet know enough about the vaccines or their side effects on children,” Elizabeth Hovde, director of the Center for Health Care at the pro-free market Washington Policy Center, testified during Wednesday’s two-part virtual meeting.
“Many kids now carry natural immunization against the disease, and vaccination has been widely available for those who want it. Hospitalizations are also considered manageable enough for the state to lift its mask mandate. Masks are a far less intrusive public health measure than vaccination requirements.”
She continued, “Research shows that the COVID-19 vaccines available do not prevent contraction or transmission of the virus, making the benefit of such a requirement unable to outweigh the cons of such a requirement.”
While the BOH opted not to make COVID vaccines a requirement for student entry into schools, it reserved the right to do so at a future date if warranted.
“Though the technical advisory group does not recommend including COVID-19 in the list of those required for school entry today, as we’ve mentioned earlier, as science and data change in the future, it may become necessary to assess whether this recommendation must also change,” Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, chief science officer with the state Department of Health, said during Wednesday’s two-part virtual meeting. “It’s really important for us to continue close surveillance of COVID-19 and be open to this possibility.”
While COVID cases have been on a steady decline across the state since the mask mandate in schools was lifted last month, experts warn that waning immunity and a persistent omicron variant of the virus could fuel another wave in the ongoing pandemic.
Nevertheless, the prospect of students being kept from class due to a vaccine mandate seemed to be the more immediate issue.
“They are very concerned about loss of students, of parents taking their children out of school,” said board member Dr. Bob Lutz, referencing discussions with various school superintendents from across the state who expressed worry students would be held out of class. “And whether this is real or not, irrespective, that is a logistical concern that they have, and I think we have to honor that.”
He also pointed to the possible unintended consequences of a vaccine requirement, such as children missing school if they’re unvaccinated and out of compliance.
Children have the lowest vaccination rates of any age group in Washington. According to the state Department of Health, just over 32% of children aged 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated. Those figures go up to nearly 55% for those aged 12 to 15, and to 62% in 16- and 17-year-olds.