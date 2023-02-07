(The Center Square) – Wine-themed license plates are now available to Washington motorists, with revenue generated flowing to the state’s tourism industry.
The plates feature the Horse Heaven Hills landscape and the Columbia River in Washington’s wine country. The plates are listed at $40, according to Rep. Kelly Chambers (R-Puyallup). Collected funds from the sales of the license plates, along with the $30 renewal fee, will go towards the State of Washington Tourism organization. In turn, the funds will be utilized for the advocacy, promotion and development of tourism marketing across the state.
"[This is a win] for our state's tourism industry, which took a large hit during the pandemic,” Chambers said in a statement. “The revenue from these license plates will help the tourism industry promote our state and its small mom-and-pop shops, local restaurants, hospitality businesses and main street retail businesses, many of which offer Washington wines for sale."
Washington is the second largest wine producer in the U.S. behind California. The wine industry paid nearly $277.5 million in state and local taxes, and $493.7 million in federal taxes for a total of $771 million, according to a 2022 National Economic Impact Study of the Wine Industry conducted by the National Association of American Wineries.
The report also found that the wine industry generates close to $9.5 billion in total economic activity in the state of Washington. There are 1,050 licensed wineries spread across the state, with over 60,000 acres of wine grape vineyards.
A petition in support of the wine country-themed license plate gained nearly 4,000 signatures, according to Chambers. The representative’s bill was passed and signed into law by Washington state Governor Jay Inslee in March, 2022.
Other license plate designs available to Washington motorists include Seattle sports teams, Washington apples, the pacific rhododendron, endangered wildlife of the state and others.