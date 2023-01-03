(The Center Square) – To ensure Washington reaches its targeted greenhouse gas limit, the state is enforcing a program that caps overall carbon emissions and permits businesses to receive allowances equal to their covered greenhouse gas emissions.
The state’s Cap and Invest Program is targeting roughly 75% of statewide carbon emissions with its implementation this year. Washington businesses covered under the program generate emissions that exceed 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, according to the state. Examples of businesses that fall under this category include in-state electric generation, natural gas utilities and fuel suppliers.
Businesses can choose to submit a single bid for desired allowances or a series of bids for groups of subsidies at a range of prices during quarterly bids. The bids are then automatically sorted in order of bid price. Once all the allowances are accounted for, the lowest bid that wins allowances is the price that all bidders pay.
The price ceiling for 2023 will be approximately $72, increasing annually by 5% plus the inflation rate of the previous 12 months. The auction floor price starts at $19 per metric ton of carbon dioxide in 2023 and will increase by 5% annually.
Auction funds will be deposited into businesses’ accounts that pay for transportation and climate projects in Washington state. Approximately 50% of auction revenues go to each account.
The program went into effect on Jan. 1, following nearly two years of discussions. Washington state Governor Jay Inslee signed the program into law in May 2021. The state adopted the program’s rules in September 2022.
The state of Washington is working to achieve its set target of greenhouse gas limits of 45% below 1990 levels by 2030, 70% below 1990 levels by 2040, and 95% below 1990 levels and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said that market incentives could push firms to reduce their carbon emissions as long as it is financially beneficial for them to do so.
“Cost savings to firms also often translate into cost savings to customers who purchase products from regulated firms, resulting in lower overall social costs,” the agency said on its website.
King County has had a program similar to the state’s since 2019. King County Executive Dow Constantine’s Forest Carbon Program made the county the first local government in the U.S. to offer certified carbon credits by preserving local forests.
Three city forestry projects from King County, the city of Issaquah and the Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust most recently received over $1 million combined in funding from a bundled sale of carbon credits for urban forests through the Forest Carbon Program in June 2022.
The state’s low-carbon economy program is being run by the Washington state Department of Ecology. The department will hold the first two auctions in the first half of 2023. By March 31, all covered entities will need to report their 2022 greenhouse gas emissions.