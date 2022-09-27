(The Center Square) – The Spokane County District Court has entered into an agreement with Pioneer Human Services to provide individuals with a phone call to remind them about upcoming court dates.
The new program is intended to reduce failure to appear rates at first appearance dockets involving out-of-custody defendants.
Presiding Judge Aimee Maurer said the new program will lower costs and increase efficiencies in the system. She said the out-of-custody docket generally includes non-violent offenses or individuals that have been determined by law enforcement not to pose a significant risk to community safety.
When these defendants don’t make a mandated court date, a warrant is typically issued for their arrest, even if they were not arrested for the underlying offense. Maurer said the warrant process leads to greater cost and workload within the system.
When the MacArthur-funded Court Date Reminder Program ended this year, District Court began to look for a replacement program as data showed pre-court calls boosted appearance rates.
Maurer said she is pleased that partnering with Pioneer Human Services will allow District Court to continue the practice.
“Getting appointment reminders, via text or call, to reduce no shows is standard practice in the medical community, and now we have the data to show it also works in the criminal justice system,” she said.
Maurer said she and others are “very grateful for the many people who worked on this project and partnered with the court to make this a reality.”
Pioneer Human Services is the state’s largest and oldest nonprofit to help people re-entering society from a prison acquire a job and the life skills they need to succeed. About 10,000 former prisoners receive help from the Seattle-based organization and its Spokane affiliate each year.