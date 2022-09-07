(The Center Square) – Updated COVID-19 booster shots are now available in Washington state following authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
The updated booster vaccines are meant to combat more transmissible versions of the virus by combining one messenger mRNA component of the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 with another one in common with the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, according to a news release put out over the weekend by the Washington State Department of Health.
More than 191,000 doses of the new vaccine have been sent to providers around the state, with more doses expected in the coming weeks.
The Pfizer shots have been authorized for those 12 and older, while the Moderna shots are authorized for people 18 and older. To receive either booster shot, one must be two months out from their most recent COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Children between the ages of 5 and 11 can be boosted using Pfizer's original vaccine dose at least five months out from their most recent dose.
How much protection, if any, the new booster shots will provide is unknown at the moment, as the FDA and the CDC cleared the reformulated shots without any testing on humans. That’s because the Biden administration’s push for a fall booster campaign to begin in September meant the pharmaceutical companies only had time to test on mice.
That’s not to say human data has been completely removed from the equation. The FDA and the CDC are relying on human data from the clinical trials of shots for the BA.1 omicron variant – the cause of last winter’s massive wave of infections and hospitalizations – to understand how the new boosters might perform.
“The lack of human-specific trials was examined at all qualifying levels (FDA, CDC, Western States) before being recommended by each,” explained Raechel Sims, COVID-19 public information officer with the state Department of Health, in an email to The Center Square. “Much like updated flu shots each year aren’t re-tried on human test groups because the key components remain the same, there’s a certain amount of forecasting involved in vaccine/booster development that’s needed to ensure the drugs are available in time to prevent mass illness.”
With the start of a new school year under way, officials are hoping to do just that.
“As children and youth return to school and weather turns colder, the amount of indoor interaction between them is likely to increase,” Sims said in response to a question regarding last month’s CDC estimate, based on a study of antibodies, that more than seven in 10 children in Washington have already been infected with COVID-19. “This could increase the risk of COVID transmission in settings frequented by children and youth, such as classrooms, school sports events, and indoor social settings.”
She went on to note that more robust testing could help mitigate public transmission, as well bringing about other complications.
“However, many schools are also maintaining regular testing for COVID helping to identify people with COVID early which will give opportunities to prevent transmission,” Sims said. “Increased testing in school settings will also likely increase the number of cases in children and youth that are identified and reported to health departments, so it will be challenging to determine whether increasing rates in this population is due to changes in transmission or changes in testing.”
Given the start of the new school year, the fact that masks are no longer required in the classroom, and the prevalence of the more transmissible omicron variants of the virus, The Center Square asked if Gov. Jay Inslee planned any new directives related to COVID-19.
“No additional COVID orders are under consideration,” Inslee’s spokesperson Mike Faulk said via email. “The governor remains focused on getting people, including more young people, vaccinated.”
To find an available vaccine or booster, visit the Vaccine Locator or call the COVID-19 Information Hotline at 1-800-525-0127.