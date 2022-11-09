(The Center Square) – The King County Police Officer’s Guild and King County reached a new collective bargaining agreement that brings wage increases through 2024 and body-worn cameras for sheriff deputies.
The guild represents over 630 patrol officers with the King County Sheriff’s Office. The agreement was passed by the King County Council earlier this month and ratified by the guild recently.
The increase in pay will be implemented retroactively for 2022 and through 2024, when the contract is set to expire. The retroactive increase is set at 6%. A 10% increase will happen in 2023 and 4% in 2024.
The reported salary range for sheriff deputies in 2021 spanned from $73,401 to $102,777, according to the county. This means a deputy who made the base pay of $73,401in 2021 would make about $88,081 by 2024 before overtime.
The sheriff’s office and the office of the county executive said recruitment has been a top priority of both offices. King County Executive Dow Constantine added that the new collective bargaining agreement will ensure competitive wages to continue an increase in new hires.
As part of the agreement, the sheriff’s office will begin developing an implementation plan to begin training and deployment of body-worn cameras and vehicle cameras in the first three months of 2023.
In 2021, the sheriff’s office conducted a 90 day pilot program with body-worn cameras. Following the program that the office deemed successful, it worked with the guild to adopt a new policy regarding body-worn cameras. Earlier this year, representatives from the executive’s office and the sheriff’s office held a number of meetings with community partners to gather feedback for the final body-worn camera policy.
“I’m pleased that we were able to reach this important agreement with our police officers guild,”King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall said in a statement. “It provides the pay and benefits that our hard-working deputies deserve while also building on our foundation of trust and accountability for delivering public safety services to communities throughout King County.”
Another detail of the agreement is a requirement for joint witness interviews for administrative investigations by either the sheriff's office or the county's Office of Law Enforcement Oversight.
Changes to operations of the sheriff’s office include scheduling, payroll, benefits and the full recognition of the sheriff's office transition to reporting to the Executive Constantine.