(The Center Square) – A consultancy's assessment of the Duvall Fire Department for the City of Duvall, Washington revealed tense relations between leadership and employees.
Most workers of the fire department lack confidence in Duvall Fire Chief Josh Erskine and Fire Commissioners Jerry Smith, Harry Oestreich and Mike Beard, according to the results of a survey conducted by Nash Consulting.
The survey asked respondents to rate Erskine according to his skill at showing care and respect, communication, appreciation for others, approachability and the quality of their relationship with him. The average scores of the field operations group was a low 1.8 out of 5.
The executive team did not fare much better, with an average score of 2.7, which is considered lower than desirable.
The assessment also found that Erskine’s communication style is hostile at times. Some respondents’ comments described the chief as volatile.
“Chief [Erskine] has emotional regulation issues. Screams and cusses people out and does this to officers in front of firefighters. Immediately angry,” one sample comment read in the assessment results. “He can be conversational. But now, the morale is so bad that good conversations can’t happen.”
The Duvall Fire Department held a special meeting on Jan. 17 following the assessment results. Erskine was not present.
The Center Square could not identify everyone who spoke during the meeting. Commissioner Oestreich was identified when he said “the bickering [is simply about] one word: money.”
Staff members attending the meeting shook their heads and spoke out against that claim. One staffer said crew members put their hearts and souls into building a good work culture, only for the commissioners to “let it crumble.”
“Over the last 18 months, I’ve never been more embarrassed in the direction that we have been going from a leadership perspective,” another staff member said at the meeting.
The assessment results showed that the majority of respondents believe Erskine’s top priority is the department’s budget, which has led him to make poor decisions about who can make or approve expenditures. The sense among the field operations group is that Erskine’s micromanagement of purchases undermines the staff members’ efforts at continuing to provide quality service.
The Duvall Fire Department's 2022 operating budget was set at approximately $9 million. Salaries and benefits were allocated $5 million for the year. Notably, the department's five year projection sees revenue to start to decrease in 2024. By 2027, the department projects revenue to drop to $8.8 million in current dollars.
Nash Consulting recommended leadership and management coaching for Erskine, as well as team development for the executive team that focuses on mutual trust and accountability, leadership skills and making better choices.